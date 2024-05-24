13 best action web series in Hindi that blew our minds

Ever since OTT entered the lives of movie lovers, filmmakers have been spoiling them with choices of great content. The internet world is full of the best action web series in Hindi that are sure to keep the audience on the edge of their seats.

Here are the 13 best action web series in Hindi that you can enjoy:

1. Cartel

Cast: Supriya Pathak, Rithvik Dhanjani, Jitendra Joshi, Tanuj Virwani, Divya Agarwal

Director: Ankkitha Maithy

IMDB Rating: 8.0/10

Release year: 2021

Where to watch: MX Player

Backed by Ekta Kapoor, the action web series in Hindi is about gang lords of Mumbai who rule the low-profile underworld in the city and report to one leading lady. If you were impressed by Supriya Pathak’s acting in Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, you wouldn’t be disappointed with Cartel.

2. Rakshak-India's Braves

Cast: Barun Sobti, Surbhi Chandna, Vishwas Kini, Farhana Bhat, Rajat Kaul, Sachin Khurana

Director: Ajay Bhuyan, Karishmaa Oluchi

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Release year: 2023

Where to watch: Amazon Mini TV

One of the best action web series in Hindi rated highly on IMDb, Rakshak-India's Braves shows how some brave hearts of the country try to protect India and its citizens even though it means putting their lives in danger.

3. Crackdown

Cast: Saqib Saleem, Iqbal Khan, Ankur Bhatia, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajesh Tailang

Director: Apoorva Lakhia

IMDB Rating: 7.5/10

Release year: 2020

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

Crackdown revolves around the life of a few RAW agents to unmask a conspiracy that puts the safety of the country in danger. With an impressive ensemble cast, the action web series has 16 episodes spread across two seasons.

4. Grahan

Cast: Pawan Malhotra, Zoya Hussain, Anshumaan Pushkar, Wamiqa Gabbi

Director: Ranjan Chandel

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Release year: 2021

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Based on the book Chaurasi by Satya Vyas, the eight-episode TV series Grahan narrates how a young IPS officer decided to stay in the police force despite political influence. She unveils the truth of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in Bokaro, Jharkhand, in which her father was named as the prime accused.

5. The Takht Inc

Cast: Bhavkhandan Singh Rakhra, Deepak Kamboj, Gord Parsons, Mahabir Bhullar, Arshdeep Purba

Director: Aneet Sekhon

IMDB Rating: 9.9/10

Release year: 2024

Where to watch: Jio Cinema

The Takht Inc is a lesser but best action web series worldwide in Hindi rated highly on IMDb. It’s also the latest action Hindi web series based in the city of Vancouver in Canada that is being binge-watched by the audience.

6. Rana Naidu

Cast: Venkatesh Daggubati, Rana Daggubati, Suchitra Pillai, Gaurav Chopra, Surveen Chawla

Director: Karan Anshuman, Suparn Verma

IMDB Rating: 7.0/10

Release year: 2023

Where to watch: Netflix

Rated as the top action web series on Netflix in Hindi dubbed, Rana Naidu is the official adaptation of the 2013 American crime TV series Ray Donovan. It narrated the life of a ‘fixer’ who tried to help people lead a skillful life. However, he fails to handle his family matters well.

7. Special OPS

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Vinay Pathak, Karan Tacker, Vipul Gupta, Muzamil Ibrahim, Meher Vij, Saiyami Kher, Divya Dutta, Revathi Pillai

Director: Neeraj Pandey, Shivam Nair

IMDB Rating: 8.6/10

Release year: 2020

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Another best action web series in Hindi is Special OPS. The series follows an officer of the Research and Analysis Wing who creates a task force team of five special officers living in various parts of the world to catch hold of the mastermind behind the terrorist attacks in India.

8. Taaza Khabar

Cast: Bhuvan Bam, Shriya Pilgaonkar, J. D. Chakravarthy, Deven Bhojani, Prathamesh Parab, Nitya Mathur, Shilpa Shukla

Director: Himank Gaur

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Release year: 2023

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

We have seen YouTuber Bhuvan Bam make the audience laugh with his humor and comic characters. But in Taaza Khabar, he breaks free from his image of this jolly guy and shows his skill as a multi-talented artist in his debut web series.

9. Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo

Cast: Dimple Kapadia, Radhika Madan, Isha Talwar, Angira Dhar, Deepak Dobriyal, Monica Dogra, Naseeruddin Shah

Director: Homi Adajania

IMDB Rating: 7.7/10

Release year: 2023

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

An entertaining show like no other, Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo showcases the lead heroines in a never-seen-before avatar. It shows how a matriarch of the cartel engages her daughter and daughters-in-law to assist her in her dark business and keeps a close eye on them to find her successor.

10. The Freelancer

Cast: Mohit Raina, Anupam Kher and Kashmira Pardeshi

Director: Bhav Dhulia

IMDB Rating: 8.1/10

Release year: 2023

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

Most of the action geeks might have already watched his trending TV series. But if you gave The Freelancer a pass, then you’re missing out on some great OTT content. Safe to say, it is one of the best action web series online to watch in Hindi.

11. Bambai Meri Jaan

Cast: Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, Kritika Kamra, Nivedita Bhattacharya, Amyra Dastur

Director: Rensil D'Silva, Shujaat Saudagar

IMDB Rating: 7.4/10

Release year: 2023

Where to watch: Prime Video

The TV series Bambai Meri Jaan gives a peak into post-independence Bombay and how an honest and family-oriented police officer is tasked with exposing the criminal nexus in Bombay while saving his loved ones.

12. The Night Manager

Cast: Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Ravi Behl, Saswata Chatterjee

Director: Sandeep Modi

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Release year: 2023

Where to watch: Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar

The Night Manager is the official remake of the British television series based on John Le Carre's novel of the same name. With an impressive ensemble cast, the Hindi web show is sure to keep the audience hooked and wanting more.

13. The Family Man

Cast: Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwanthary

Director: Raj & DK

IMDB Rating: 8.7/10

Release year: 2019

Where to watch: Prime Video

The Family Man is poised as one of the best action web series in Hindi even though it’s been a couple of years since the first season was dropped. However, the TV show is worth every penny spent.

With this, we concluded this list of best action web series in Hindi. If you have anything to add to it, please share!

