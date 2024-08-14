Meet actor who rose to fame with dance reality show, later did film with Varun Dhawan and became popular after starring in Salman Khan, Karan Johar movies

Famously known as "Crockroxaz" or "King of Slow Motion," he is an Indian dancer, choreographer, actor, and television presenter. His unique and surreal dance moves performed in slow motion catapulted him to fame after appearing on the dance reality show Dance India Dance 3.

Today, we take a look at Raghav Juyal's story, who was once a prominent dancer and tv host. However, in recent years, the actor has earned himself a name and place in the Bollywood industry.

Raghav Juyal, a name synonymous with versatility and talent, has carved out a unique space in the entertainment industry. Known for his exceptional dancing skills, particularly in the style of slow-motion, Raghav first rose to fame on the dance reality show Dance India Dance 3, where he mesmerized audiences with his innovative moves and earned the nickname "King of Slow Motion."

His journey from a small-town boy in Dehradun to a nationally recognized dancer was nothing short of inspiring. Raghav didn't stop at dancing; his charisma and quick wit soon made him a popular host. He brought his signature humor and energy to shows like Dance Plus and India's Best Dancer, endearing himself to viewers and establishing himself as a versatile entertainer.

In 2014, Juyal debuted as an actor by playing a pivotal role in the comedy film Sonali Cable, co-starring Rhea Chakraborty and Ali Fazal, produced by Ramesh Sippy Entertainment which was released on 17 October 2014.

Transitioning to acting, Raghav showcased his talent alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D, where his performances were lauded for their natural flair. The actor went on to share the screen space with Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and won the hearts of cinema lovers.

Recently, he has been making waves with his roles in Karan Johar and Guneet Monga's Kill and Gyaarah Gyaarah, proving his mettle as an actor. Despite his success, Raghav remains grounded and continues to explore new avenues in the entertainment world, constantly surprising his fans with his ever-expanding repertoire of skills.

With a dynamic career that spans across dancing, hosting, and acting, Raghav Juyal is a true testament to the power of passion and hard work in achieving one's dreams.

