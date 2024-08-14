Salman Khan 'has been lucky for me' says Raghav Juyal; recalls ‘most special moment’ with Shah Rukh Khan

Actor Raghav Juyal is currently basking in the success of his recently released movies Kill and Gyaarah Gyaarah. The actor recently spoke about his time with Salman Khan on the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and also discussed attending Shah Rukh Khan's birthday party. The actor stated that Salman has been lucky for him and also revealed the most special moment with King Khan.

Raghav Juyal recounted that Salman Khan had scolded him a few times during the shooting of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He described how he stayed at Salman's farmhouse for two days and observed that Salman's generosity was evident as he enjoyed seeing everyone have a good time.

The ABCD actor mentioned that they rode Salman's ATV and had fun after the shoot, which he attributed to Salman's unique way of bringing joy. He also noted that Salman has a habit of dining with everyone, especially during feasts, creating a homely atmosphere. Despite being scolded several times, Raghav felt it was like being corrected by a father or older brother.

He added, "I have laughed as well as cried, but it made me experience life in a nutshell. Honestly, that film is very lucky for me because after that, all my other projects were released, so Salman Bhai has been lucky for me. I feel very connected to him."

Advertisement

Juyal also shared his experience meeting Shah Rukh Khan and feeling exceptionally special. He mentioned that he had always dreamed of being seen off by SRK as he does with his guests, and that dream came true at Shah Rukh's birthday party.

Raghav recalled how much fun they had and how the Jawan actor made everyone feel important, even making them feel like they were Shah Rukh Khan himself. He described how SRK danced with them until 6 a.m. and how he insisted on personally escorting Shah Rukh to his car, calling it the 'most special moment' of his life.

On the work front, Juyal was last seen in Gyaarah Gyaarah and Kill. The actor earned critical acclaim and praise for his roles in both movies.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: Shweta Bachchan makes for gorgeous bride in UNSEEN PIC from her wedding; fans say she looks like Abhishek Bachchan