Aamir Khan’s ex-wife Kiran Rao wishes him on his birthday a day after he confirms dating Gauri Spratt; calls him ‘VVVIP’ in her and son Azad’s lives

Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, Kiran Rao, parted ways in 2021 after nearly 16 years of marriage. However, they continue to share a warm bond of friendship and are often seen together at special events and celebrations. On Mr. Perfectionist’s 60th birthday, the Laapataa Ladies director shared a heartfelt birthday wish for her ex-husband.

On March 14, Kiran Rao took to Instagram and posted a multi-picture tribute to Aamir Khan. The post began with a striking picture of the birthday boy, reminiscent of his Thugs of Hindostan look, followed by an endearing family photo featuring Khan on vacation with Rao and their son, Azad.

The subsequent pictures included a series of joyful moments, followed by a throwback snap where Mr. Perfectionist had his arm around Kiran as they engaged in a heartfelt conversation. The post also featured several goofy and adorable pictures of Aamir with his son, Azad.

In one image, the father-son duo was seen flying a kite, while another captured Azad resting on his father’s lap inside a car. The post concluded with a sweet picture of them on a video call with Kiran. Captioned, "HBD to the VVVIP in our lives! Thank you for the hugs, the laughs, and for always having our backs. We love you! xx K," the tribute was set to Koi Kahe Kehta Rahe from Dil Chahta Hai in the background.

Kiran Rao's special wish for Aamir Khan

Soon after the post debuted on Instagram, fans couldn’t stop gushing over the "wholesome post" as they showered birthday wishes on Aamir. One fan wrote, "The first one had me gobsmacked in awe..." while another commented, "Such a lovely pic." A third user even pointed out the "nose piercing."

On Thursday, Aamir celebrated his birthday with the paparazzi and had a special meet-and-greet session with them. According to NDTV, during a personal interaction with the media, he opened up about his love life. He reportedly introduced his new partner, Gauri Spratt, whom he has been dating for over a year, and shared that he has known her for 25 years.