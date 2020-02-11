Nushrat Bharucha on her green pelvage dress controversy: If it didn't look good on me, I wouldn't have worn it

Nushrat Bharucha says she felt confident in her green pelvage ensemble hence, she wore it and finds nothing wrong with the dress.

Nushrat Bharucha wore a fashionable pelvage dress on the red carpet at the 65th Filmfare Awards, an ensemble that had a slit higher than usual thigh-high. While many hailed the actress for her distinguished attire, others trolled it labeling it as a bit too much. However, the comments do not shake Nushrat's confidence. The actress maintains the grace that she carried the outfit with and has the perfect response to silence the trolls.

There's freedom of speech in the country, so whatever one feels can put it out there, she told Hindustan Times. But just like the fact that they can express their opinion, she has the right to wear what she wants, Nushrat added. For Nushrat, fashion is an extension of what she wants to express. In that eye-catching outfit, she felt confident and beautiful and according to her, she expressed the same. The green one-shoulder ensemble gave a view of her intimate tattoo. She says that when she put on the dress, she felt comfortable and that's the reason she could carry it off. She agreed that she had to be careful with it but she knew what she was wearing.

Kudos to that confidence! Nushrat also said that if the dress didn't fit well or not fall perfectly, she wouldn't be wearing it. The fact that it looked good on her is why she wore it and felt like she owned the dress from the moment she stepped into it. Oozing style and confidence, she received compliments from her friends in the industry who lauded her for pulling it off the way she did.

