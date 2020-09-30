EXCLUSIVE: Not Shraddha Kapoor, Nushrat Bharucha to step into Amala Paul's shoes for Aadai remake

While the film was reportedly offered to Shraddha Kapoor, things didn't work out and now, Nushrat Bharucha will play the lead in the Hindi remake. Read details.

Last year, Amala Paul surprised everyone with a stellar act in Aadai. Bold, riveting and intense, the film that was completely shouldered by the South star, did reasonably well at the box office as well. Now, with several South movies being spun into pan-India projects in Hindi, Aadai is also getting remade in the language soon.

We hear that the producers have also zeroed in on who they want to cast as their female lead. "They wanted someone who is bold and will be up to take the risk. It's an A rated film with several bold scenes, including a completely nude scene. They had approached first but it didn't work out. Now, they have offered the film to Nushrat Bharucha who has liked the script. But what needs to be seen is how the team plans to shoot and execute it since it's a very tricky space to be in. They wanted a performer who can play the vivacious and the vulnerable with equal aplomb and Nushrat fit their bill. But she is yet to sign on the dotted line because the modalities are currently being discussed."

Vishal Rana's Echelon Productions is producing the Hindi adaptation which has been in the works for sometime now. A source says, "They have the rights to remake Aadai and the makers feel it will resonate well with the Indian audience. Not many people have seen it yet since it's in Tamil. They plan to take the film on floors sometime next year." We texted Vishal who didn't respond to our texts.

