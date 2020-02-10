EXCLUSIVE: Nushrat Bharucha out, Kriti Kharbanda in Bulbul Marriage Hall

After Nushrat had to step out, lovebirds Kriti Kharbanda and Pulkit Samrat come together for their third film; read details.

's manager Jordy Patel has already locked his next production venture. Presented by the superstar and his banner SKF, the film, titled Bulbul Marriage Hall, is a rom com that revolves around the life of two brothers and a girl. Initially, the film was supposed to star Nushrat Bharucha, but now, we hear there's been a change in plans.

Says a source, "Nushrat couldn't accommodate the dates and hence, despite liking the script, she had to give it up. The makers understood her situation because Jordy and Nushrat have always shared a very warm friendship for years now." Soon after, they were looking at another actress who will completely suit the character and the have now roped in Housefull 4 heroine Kriti Kharbanda for the role.

The same khabri adds, "After Nushrat's dates didn't work out, they approached Kriti because she fits the bill and is a great performer, too. Kriti liked the script and immediately gave her go ahead. They begin shoot sometime soon." Not just that, Kriti will be joined by her rumoured beau Pulkit Samrat. "The story has two boys who play brothers and Pulkit has been locked as one of them already." This will be Kriti and Pulkit's third film together, after Veerey Ki Wedding and Pagalpanti. The film will be set in Delhi. Directed by Rohit Nayyar who had previously helmed a film called Shadow, Bulbul Marriage Hall is written by Raaj Shaandilya.

