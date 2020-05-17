Dear Mom EXCLUSIVE: Nushrat Bharucha on battling depression: My father started crying when he got to know

Nushrat's clearly one of the liveliest of actresses we have, but she has also battled a bout of anxiety and depression. Opening up about the same, she reveals how she kept this hidden from her family and how they reacted when they knew it. Watch the full video here.

Nushrat Bharucha celebrates her birthday today, and it's even more special since today's the day when her first interview with her mother drops online. Nushrat joined us with her mother Tasneem Bharucha for a candid chat on life for the latest episode of Dear Mom. The actress spoke about everything from her most embarrassing moments as a kid to battling several kinds of struggles in life.

Last year, Nushrat grabbed headlines after she revealed that she has battled a severe phase of depression in life. Despite mental health awareness being the order of the day, it's still considered a taboo topic where people shy away from addressing it in public. But Nushrat did the brave thing of coming out and talking about it. On this episode, when we quizzed her about it, she revealed, "My father saw that interview the night it came out and when I came home, he started crying and told me, 'I never knew you went through all this'. So when I say that I really didn't let them get affected by my absolute lows, I really meant it. But with family, there's thing thing that they can sense it. I might not tell them but they could always guess something's not right with me."

Her mom chips in, "Of course, but we don't say anything. We just leave it at that because we don't want to pressurise her , but just let her be." Nushrat further adds, "In those days, for me, the only thing that really kept me going was the fact that I woudl wake up to them and my normal simple life has been my grounding."

Watch the full interview right here:

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×