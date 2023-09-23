Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding EXCLUSIVE: Navraj Hans’ performance to lavish spread; know all about 90s themed party

Parineeti Chopra, the renowned Bollywood actress is finally set to tie the knot with her partner, young politician and Member of Parliament, Raghav Chadha. The much-in-love couple, who got engaged in May, this year, are set to enter wedlock in a traditional Punjabi ceremony which will be held in Udaipur, the picturesque city of Rajasthan.

As we reported earlier, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding festivities officially began a couple of days back in Delhi, with a special Sufi night, which was followed by a private mehendi ceremony. The rest of the functions are being held in Udaipur. As per the latest updates, the couple had a blast at the 90's themed party tonight (September 23, Saturday).

Here we bring you some EXCLUSIVE details of Parineeti and Raghav’s 90s-themed party

Pinkvilla has exclusively learned that renowned singer Navraj Hans, who is best known for his illustrious work in Punjabi music performed at Parineeti and Raghav’s 90's-themed party today. Some of the most popular Bollywood songs like Kajra Mohabbat Wala and Punjabi songs were performed at the grand event.

Interestingly, at the gate of the party venue, every guest was greeted with a special cassette that featured a heartwarming phrase or message describing them written on it. This special gift and the phrases to every guest were personally curated by the bride, Parineeti herself.

When it comes to the most important aspect, food - the party menu included chaat counters, maggie counters, candy floss counters, and many such fun food items. It has been confirmed that there were many such live counters, along with a lavish spread for the guests at the gala night.

