Parineeti Chopra, Soni Razdan and Jennifer Winget’s Netflix series wraps shoot; filmmaker Siddharth P Malhotra pens emotional note

Actress Parineeti Chopra is all set to make her OTT series debut with the much-awaited Netflix series. She will be seen alongside Soni Razdan and Jennifer Winget. Directed by Rensil D'Silva, the show also marks Parineeti's second collaboration with Netflix after Amar Singh Chamkila. Recently, the shooting of the series has been wrapped up, and producer Siddharth P Malhotra took to social media and dropped photos with an emotional note.

The series features a star-studded lineup starring Soni Razdan, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anup Soni, Sumeet Vyas, and Chaitannya Choudhry, alongside Parineeti Chopra.

Co-creator and producer Siddharth P Malhotra recently took to Instagram and announced the wrap-up of the shoot by posting a series of photos with the cast and crew.

In the caption, he wrote, "It's a wrap on a special series with special people - happy memories we take with us as we come back from 48 days of shoot as a family now for a series we are all proud of coming soon on @netflix_in - a lot of hard work by all the cast and crew."

He mentioned that the series is now heading into post-production and shared that he cannot wait to release it.

Back on February 25, Siddharth P Malhotra had taken to Instagram to announce the Netflix series, a mystery thriller. The series is also special, marking Parineeti's OTT series debut. Alongside the announcement, he also revealed the cast by sharing their photos.

Siddharth P Malhotra took to the caption and wrote, "Some mysteries don't just unfold—they pull you in, keep you guessing, and refuse to let go." He added that a new mystery thriller series is in the works, and shooting of the same has begun. Siddharth further shared that he is excited to show this 'labor of love from team Netflix and us' to the audiences and admitted being proud that Parineeti is making her OTT series debut with his series.

Meanwhile, according to The Tribune, Parineeti Chopra was spotted filming at some of the most iconic locations of Shimla, such as The Mall Road, Scandal Point, and The Ridge. The report also mentioned that the team will shoot at the stunning landscapes of nearby areas like Mashobra and Naldehra, showcasing Himachal Pradesh's natural beauty in the series.

