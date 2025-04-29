Parineeti Chopra’s hubby Raghav Chadha spending time with her during Netflix series shoot is our kind of love language; see BTS glimpses

Parineeti Chopra is set to make her web series debut with an upcoming Netflix project. She had been busy shooting for it in Shimla over the past few weeks. Now, the actress has wrapped the filming and shared some behind-the-scenes glimpses. Her husband Raghav Chadha spent time with her on the sets and it is surely our kind of love language.

Today, April 29, 2025, Parineeti Chopra took to Instagram and dropped a wrap post for her Netflix series. The first picture showed her filming a car scene. In the second photo, she posed alongside the cast and crew, including Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jennifer Winget, Harleen Sethi, Chaitannya Choudhry, Soni Razdan, Sumeet Vyas, Anup Soni, and more.

In the third slide, Parineeti was seen with her husband Raghav Chadha, her producers Siddharth P Malhotra and Sapna Malhotra, and her mom Reena Chopra. Raghav stood with his arm around his wife and they were dressed in warm jackets.

Pari posted some videos of the scenic shooting locations. In one clip, she was seen giving autographs to fans on the set. There were some pictures of the actres’ breakfast and room view.

Have a look at Parineeti Chopra’s post!

In the caption, Parineeti Chopra described her shooting experience, saying, “2 months of mountain life - peace, quiet, silence - where the only noise was the actors screaming and shouting acting in a crazy intense show.”

Expressing her gratitude to the makers, she continued, “Thanks @netflix_in and @rensildsilva sir!.. this show was both a lovely vacation and an acting workshop!”

Sending some love to her co-stars and producers, Pari said, “Fullll love and jhappis to my fellow screamers. I would choose nobody else to do these crazy scenes with - @tahirrajbhasin @jenniferwinget1 @itsharleensethi @chaitannyachoudhry @sonirazdan @sumeetvyas @anupsoni3. And the biggest jhappi to my producers @siddharthpmalhotra and @sapnamalhotra01 what can I say other than I love you? You know I love you too much.”

She added, “Ok now back to my blanket. Need rest after this show.”

The untitled Netflix series is a mystery thriller directed by Rensil D’Silva.

