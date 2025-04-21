WATCH: Parineeti Chopra has ‘sweetest’ reaction after fans call Raghav Chadha ‘jiju’ during latest IPL match

Parineeti Chopra had the most adorable reaction to a viral video showing fans calling her husband and AAP leader Raghav Chadha ‘jiju’ during the latest IPL match. The beloved couple enjoys a massive fan following, and this sweet gesture by their fans in reality should be no surprise.

On Sunday, April 20, Raghav Chadha attended the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Punjab Kings held in Mullanpur, Chandigarh. Amidst a mirage of videos and pictures going viral on the internet, one of them featured the AAP leader enjoying the match from the stands.

Advertisement

He obliged the excited fans by folding his hands and waving at them, who were recording him on their phones. Their affection for the couple can be ascertained from the fact that they went on to lovingly scream "jiju (brother-in-law)" after spotting him. The same behavior everytime Nick Jonas arrives in India. Cute isn't?

Watch the video

Soon after the video reached Parineeti Chopra, she shared it on her Instagram stories and reacted to it by calling the gesture "sweet." She wrote, "You guys are the sweetest", followed by multiple laughter emojis.

Take a look

On the other hand, several internet users also reacted to the video, with one fan calling Raghav his "favorite leader." Another fan jokingly mentioned, "Jalva h appka" while a third surprised fan quipped, "Girls called u jiju." In addition to this, many also flooded the comments section with fire, laughter and red-heart emojis.

In case you’re wondering about Parineeti not accompanying her husband to the match, the actress is busy shooting for her next project with Netflix. She is currently in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh and has been consistently sharing pictures and videos from her shoot diaries.

Advertisement

Take a look

On various occasions, the couple is seen painting the town red with their romantic gestures towards each other. Just a couple of days back, the beloved politician hopped onto a viral trend inspired by Pari’s famous dialogue from the movie Hasee Toh Phasee. "Her dialogue went viral. Everyone’s vibing. I had FOMO," Chadha wrote in the caption with the video that juxtaposed their several joyous pictures.

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha dated for some time and finally got married in September 2023 in a lavish destination wedding.

ALSO READ: Did Alia Bhatt’s sister Shaheen Bhatt just confirm her relationship with fitness instructor Ishaan Mehra on his birthday? Ananya Panday, Neetu Kapoor and more react