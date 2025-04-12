1 Year of Amar Singh Chamkila: Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s unused footage from Imtiaz Ali’s film will mesmerize you

Imtiaz Ali’s Amar Singh Chamkila is a biographical drama that was released in 2024. The Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer received a lot of acclaim from the critics and audiences. As the film completed one year of its release, Diljit shared unused footage of him and Parineeti that promises to mesmerize you.

Advertisement

Today, April 12, 2025, Diljit Dosanjh marked Amar Singh Chamkila’s first anniversary with a special video on Instagram. It was footage of him and Parineeti Chopra singing a song beautifully, which was not used in the movie.

In the caption, Diljit shared, “Kai Akhadey Shoot Kitey c Film Lai... Kush Montages Type v Shoot Kitey c @imtiazaliofficial Sir Ne... (We shot many akhadas for the film; Imtiaz Ali sir shot some montages also).”

The actor-singer continued, “Ona Vichon Ek Akhadey Da Scene Kai Vaar Odan Hee Boli Jande C.. (Out of those scenes, sometimes we just used to say one like that only) Just For Reactions.. Galti Falti Maaf Kareo (Forgive the mistakes). Chamkila Forever!!! gratitude and love on one year of Amar Singh Chamkila on @netflix.”

Have a look at Diljit Dosanjh’s post!

Director Imtiaz Ali re-shared the video on his Instagram Stories. He said, “This was not used in the film :).” Parineeti Chopra also posted it on her account and shared, “My favorite akhada. Completely impromptu. Unseen in Chamkila (pink heart emoji).”

Advertisement

Imtiaz Ali and Parineeti Chopra’s stories!

Netizens flooded the comments section of Diljit’s post with their love for the movie. One person said, “Have watched it 200 times. Best movie,” while another wrote, “What a movie, sir, super.” A user stated, “Best Punjabi movie, Chamkila.” Many others left red hearts and fire emojis.

Amar Singh Chamkila was a direct-to-digital release on Netflix. The film is based on the life of musician Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife, Amarjot Kaur. Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra’s performances received immense appreciation from the viewers. The music composed by AR Rahman also impressed them a lot.

Meanwhile, Imtiaz Ali is set to collaborate with Diljit Dosanjh once again for a period drama movie.

ALSO READ: Nadaaniyan: Ibrahim Ali Khan’s aunt Soha Ali Khan reacts to him being trolled for debut film; ‘Have to be receptive…’