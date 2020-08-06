Pia Sutaria wishes Tara Sutaria’s rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain on his birthday; Calls him an 'absolute star'

Pia Sutaria shares a witty post for sister Tara Sutaria’s rumoured boyfriend Aadar Jain on his birthday. She uploaded a picture of them sharing a hug and called it a Sutaria sandwich.

There’s a new rumoured couple in B-Town that has grabbed the attention of everyone. Ever since her massive debut in the industry with Student of The Year 2, Tara Sutaria has become one of the most desired newcomers in Bollywood. Since her debut in 2019, she had captivated the audience with her flawless smile, style, looks and without a doubt her acting skills. Tara has a massive number of followers and the talk of her love life with Aadar Jain has been on rise time and again.

Tara and Aadar have been pictured together on various occasions but none of them has opened up about their relationship. While Aadar turned a year older on August 5th, Tara’s sister Pia Sutaria took to her Instagram account and shared a witty post wishing the actor on his birthday. Taking to her social media account, she shared a throwback picture of herself alongside her sister and Aadar sharing a huge. She captioned her picture, “It’s a Sutaria Sandwich!!! Happy birthday to this absolute star.” She added a star emoticon at the end of her caption.

Here is Pia Sutaria's post:

Tara also took to her Instagram account on the actor's birthday and wished him with a touching caption. She uploaded a picture of her and Aadar sharing a hug and captioned it, “Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours! Happy Birthday to my favourite person @aadarjain.” She added a heart emoticon at the end of her post. The rumoured couple was first captured together during the Bachchan Diwali party last year and later were spotted at a special screening of Marjaavaan. Most recently, they were seen with the Kapoor family when they had joined them for lunch during Raksha Bandhan.

ALSO READ: Tara Sutaria showers birthday love on her ‘favourite person’ Aadar Jain: Ever thine, ever mine, ever ours

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×