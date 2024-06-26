The festive season in India is synonymous with grand weddings and dressing up in your most glamorous attire. If you've been invited to a wedding in the upcoming wedding season and are wondering what to wear to an Indian wedding? Well, fret not! We've curated a list of 9 celebrity-approved looks that are trendy and elegant. You can rock these embellished looks for your ideal Indian wedding guest outfits.

After all, our list features fabulous statement-worthy Indian wedding guest outfits donned by some of Bollywood's biggest and most beloved actresses, including Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, and more. So, you're sure to find something that suits your style. Are you ready to look for your ideal wedding guest outfits with current trends? Let’s dive right in.

9 celebrity-approved Indian wedding guest outfits for 2024:

Embroidered velvet kurta set:

When it comes to modern ethnic allure, one of the most trendy ethnic wear choices at the moment has got to be velvet kurta sets. These suits, made entirely out of smooth and comfortable fabrics with luxe embroidery work, are the best wedding outfits. We must take inspiration from Deepika Padukone as she recently wore such a trend-worthy outfit. It featured a long kurta with wide-legged pants and a matching sheer dupatta.

You can easily take such elegant ethnic Indian wedding outfits to the next level with minimalistic traditional earrings and necklaces with statement-worthy rings. These picks will be the perfect match for the suit’s intricate gold embroidery. You must also add a minimalistic makeup look to rock the wedding guest look.

Vibrant yellow floral-printed saree:

Do you want to look femme and fabulous with a beyond-sophisticated style statement for your Indian wedding attire? Well, then you must take some major fashion inspiration from Alia Bhatt’s bright yellow saree with intricately beautiful floral embroidery work. She also added a matching sleeveless blouse with an alluring sweetheart neckline to slay the traditional wedding look.

You can effortlessly elevate such an elegant wedding guest outfit with matching heels and blingy and traditional statement accessories like a pretty choker-like pearl necklace with extravagant matching earrings and rings. You must also go with a minimalistic makeup look to rock the wedding-ready outfit for Indian culture.

Modern black sequined saree:

It’s not necessary that Indian wedding guest outfits look hyper-feminine or traditional. Many wedding guests like to add unexpectedly gorgeous and quirky design twists to their looks to make them unique. Tamannaah Bhatia proved the same with her stylish modern black saree look. She paired her sheer sequin-laden saree with a matching bralette-like designer blouse that had an alluring plunging neckline and a luxurious fabric.

You can effortlessly elevate fashionable wedding outfit ideas with shimmery statement-worthy earrings and matching bracelets. You must also add matching strappy heels or pumps to add some more modern charm to your look. Remember to go with a sassy makeup look with a smokey eyeshadow to rock this sassy wedding look.

Jacketed fusional co-ord set:

Would you like to look amazing for your wedding fashion statement but with a unique ensemble that looks just fabulous? Well, then you ought to go with a fusional and femme ensemble just like the one worn by Sonakshi Sinha, recently. Her semi-traditional and indo-western black ensemble with matching black sequin work and embroidery was just awesome.

The embroidered set featured a stylish bralette-like top with matching wide-legged pants. You can also layer it with a long and embellished full-sleeved jacket to complete the mesmerizing look. Remember to add stylish heels or strappy stiletto sandals with matching statement-worthy traditional accessories to add some more bling to your Indian fashion wedding guest outfit for cocktail parties.

Pretty sage green anarkali suit:

If you want to create a versatile and unforgettable as well as on-trend fashion statement that is just perfect for Indian wedding guest outfits then, you must take some major fashion inspiration from Karisma Kapoor. She recently wore a beautifully embellished sage green anarkali suit. It featured a pleated full-sleeved kurta with an alluring neckline and a matching dupatta with intricate embroidery in jewel tones.

You can easily take such trendy looks to the next level by taking the minimalistic route with your accessory choices. This allows the statement wedding outfit to take center stage. Remember to also add a radiant makeup look to add some additional charm to your sassy look.

Bright red pre-stitched drape:

It’s safe to say that most wedding guests will choose to wear sequin saree and suits this time because of the ongoing trend, you can make your wedding guest outfit even better by going for a pre-stitched drape in a bright color, just like Malaika Arora did. She wore a vibrant red saree with a ruched look and a saucy side slit. This was paired with a matching sequin-laden blouse.

You can easily elevate such effortlessly elegant and alluring wedding looks further by adding matching sequined sandals or classy heels. You can even add a fabulous statement necklace with minimalistic earrings to add to the piece. Remember to finish the look with natural-looking makeup with a bold lip.

Classy multicolored co-ord set:

Have you been obsessed with fashionably fabulous and beautifully embellished lehenga-like co-ord sets, lately? Well, such an enchanting look can also be just ideal for your wedding guest outfit for the upcoming wedding season. You must take some major wedding guest inspiration from none other than Janhvi Kapoor to rock a fusional ensemble like hers.

Her multicolored look featured a crop top-like blouse with sleek straps and a matching floor-length bodycon skirt. It also had intricate and shimmery traditional embroidery that totally slayed. These pretty embellishments were just perfect. You can pair such a look with pretty heels with blingy gold accessories just like Janhvi did for your wedding look. Go with a well-defined makeup look to slay the wedding vibe.

Sassy tangerine floral lehenga set:

Do you want to take your wedding guest outfits to the next level with beautifully vibrant lehenga sets? Well, you can undoubtedly take some style inspiration from Tara Sutaria to rock such a statement-worthy wedding look. Her tangerine-hued elegant lehenga look featured a crop top-like striped blouse with a floor-length lehenga skirt. It also had the prettiest shimmery gold floral embroidery.

You can pair such a fabulous wedding look for wedding guests with matching heels to complete the supremely traditional look. However, you can also keep it youthful and wear modern fusional flat sandals. You must add a heavy traditional necklace with matching earrings and bracelets to elevate these looks. You also need a dewy makeup look to slay the wedding-ready vibe.

Beiege tiered sheer saree:

If you want to look as awesome as Ananya Panday to rock your statement-worthy Indian wedding guest outfit then, you must take some major fashion inspiration from her shimmery beige saree look with gold embroidery and a trendy tiered look. She paired this with a gold sequined bralette-like blouse with sleek straps.

You can effortlessly elevate such an elegant wedding guest outfit with matching gold or beige heels with gold traditional accessories like a pretty necklace or extravagant matching earrings and shimmery rings. You must also rock a minimalistic makeup look with a radiant base and sparkly highlighter to complete the wedding guest look.

With this list of celebrity-inspired outfits as your guide, you're sure to be the best-dressed Indian wedding guest at the upcoming wedding festivities. So, don't be afraid to experiment with different styles and colors, and most importantly, remember that comfort is extremely important while creating an outfit. So, just go ahead, dress up like a queen, and have fun with your look!

Which one of these celebrity-approved wedding guest outfits is your absolute favorite? Please comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us, right away.

