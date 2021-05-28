Pinkvilla Dissects: 5 scenes from the trailer of the new season of ‘The Family Man’ and what you can expect

5 scenes from the trailer of the new season of ‘The Family Man’. What can you expect?

Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer of the new season of The Family Man and it definitely broke the internet. Fans of this series have been waiting for the series with bated breath and they were thoroughly satisfied seeing the trailer. The Family Man follows the story of Srikant Tiwari (Manoj Bajpayee) who seems to be like any middle-class man living a mundane life in India. However, what many around him don’t know is that in reality, he is a lauded Intelligence Officer working with the Threat Analysis and Surveillance Cell (TASC). The trailer of the new season gave us a glimpse of what our favourite characters are up to and also gave us some glimpses of what’s in store!

We have picked up 5 stellar scenes from the trailer and dissected them to know more about what we can expect from the new season.

(01) Srikant’s ‘less dangerous’ job:

From the trailer, we come to know that Srikant has quit his job with the TASC and has joined the corporate world. However, it is clear that he feels out of place and bored there, in his desk job. His frustration is evident from the trailer. The trailer also introduces us to his hilarious new manager, who thinks he’s a ‘Cool boss’ but in reality is just plain annoying. Audiences can expect many riotous moments as we see Srikant struggling to find interest in his new job.

(02) Suchi and Srikant’s tumultuous marriage:

It is evident from the trailer, that Suchi and Srikant’s marriage is on the rocks and they are seeking help from a marriage counsellor. Suchi goes to the extent of terming their marriage as a sham. It is obvious that Srikant’s ‘undercover’ job has taken a heavy toll on their marriage. It would be interesting to see if Suchi and Srikant navigate the choppy waters of their marriage and whether they will be able to stay together as a couple or not.

(03) Srikant and JK’s solid partnership:

Srikant and JK have an enviable partnership and they work in tandem to solve cases with fruitful results. Their bond is so special that even on a phone call, JK is quick to realise that Srikant is suffering from major FOMO, as he is not a part of the mission. He understands that Srikant is unhappy with his corporate job and is itching to join him in the midst of the action on the new case. As Srikant later rejoins the TASC, he is back by the side of his buddy JK and they quickly fall into their old patterns of solving cases. It will be interesting to watch their camaraderie and quick-witted humour during tense situations.

(04) Samantha Akkineni as the new nemesis

The Family Man 2 has brought on the talented actress, Samantha Akkineni on board to play Srikant’s arch nemesis this season. She portrays the character of Raaji, who sends chills down our spines from whatever we see of her in the trailer. Audiences can expect a stellar performance by Samantha, as we get to know Raaji and her motives more.

(05) Srikant as ‘The Family Man’:

Srikant truly has a one-of-a-kind relationship with his family. He is a doting father but often gets unwillingly bullied by his kids. Despite always trying to give his 100 percent to his family, his efforts fall short due to the demanding nature of his job. His wife is also frustrated that he prioritizes his job over his family. We can again expect to watch Srikant struggling to find a balance between his family and job in his own comical way this season.

Are you as excited as us for the new season of The Family Man from its trailer? Watch the full season of The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video from 4th June

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×