Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards 2023: Bhumi Pednekar is the Stylish Pathbreaker; Ananya bags Most Glamorous Icon

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards 2023 is finally here! The leading entertainment and lifestyle media hub, Pinkvilla, kicked off their second edition awards at JW Marriott in Mumbai. The glamourous night honors celebrities from all walks of life for keeping the style quotient high while entertaining the audience. From Kartik Aryan to Ananya Pandey, Bollywood celebs have added glam and glitz to the awards night, making it a memorable affair.

Not only do we see our favorite celebrities showing up in their glamorous avatars, but we also witness some prominent names getting recognized for their style and contributions. Film Director Rohit Shetty won Trailblazing Filmmaker of the Year while power-couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya added another feather to their cap as they won the Enigmatic Power Couple (Television).

Here's full list of winners at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards 2023 –

Most Glamorous Icon - Ananya Pandey

Super Stylish Entertainer Of The year - Kartik Aryan

Super Stylish Charismatic Diva - Vaani Kapoor

Stunningly Stylish Actor (TV) - Karan Kundra

Stunningly Stylish Actress (TV) - Tejasswi Prakash

Super Stylish Charming Diva - Shehnaaz Gill

Most Elegant Personality - Sivakarthikeyan

Stylish Movie Maverick - Bhushan Kumar

Mould-Breaker - Female - Mouni Roy

Mould-Breaker - Male - Rohit Saraf

Super Stylish Youth Idol - Rakul Preet Singh

Super Stylish Haute Stepper - Sunny Leone

Stylish Music Personality - Rockstar DSP

Super Stylish Versatile Personality - Sharad Kelkar

Stylish Game Changer - Male - Adivi Sesh

Timeless Style Icon - Female - Kajol

Timeless Style Icon Male – Govinda

Stylish Pathbreaker - Female - Bhumi Pednekar

Stylish Pathbreaker - Male - Arjun Kapoor

Eternally Stylish Star - Vidya Balan

Stunningly Stylish Culinarian of the Year – Chef Kunal

Super Stylish Role Model – Rani Mukherjee

Glam Squad of the year – Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh

Super Glam Sports Star of the Year – Sania Mirza

Trail Blazing Fashion Designer of the Year -Anamika Khanna

Legendary Style Icon – Shabana Azmi

Super Stylish Rising Star Male – Babil

Powerhouse Personality - Maniesh Paul

Stylish Business Personality - Anupam Mittal

Enigmatic Power Couple (TV) - Divyanka Tripathi - Vivek Dahiya



Advertisement

ALSO READ: Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Winners List: Find out who won what at the starry night