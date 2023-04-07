Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards 2023: Bhumi Pednekar is the Stylish Pathbreaker; Ananya bags Most Glamorous Icon
Let’s have a look at who won what at the snazziest awards night
Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards 2023 is finally here! The leading entertainment and lifestyle media hub, Pinkvilla, kicked off their second edition awards at JW Marriott in Mumbai. The glamourous night honors celebrities from all walks of life for keeping the style quotient high while entertaining the audience. From Kartik Aryan to Ananya Pandey, Bollywood celebs have added glam and glitz to the awards night, making it a memorable affair.
Not only do we see our favorite celebrities showing up in their glamorous avatars, but we also witness some prominent names getting recognized for their style and contributions. Film Director Rohit Shetty won Trailblazing Filmmaker of the Year while power-couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya added another feather to their cap as they won the Enigmatic Power Couple (Television).
Here's full list of winners at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards 2023 –
Most Glamorous Icon - Ananya Pandey
Super Stylish Entertainer Of The year - Kartik Aryan
Super Stylish Charismatic Diva - Vaani Kapoor
Stunningly Stylish Actor (TV) - Karan Kundra
Stunningly Stylish Actress (TV) - Tejasswi Prakash
Super Stylish Charming Diva - Shehnaaz Gill
Most Elegant Personality - Sivakarthikeyan
Stylish Movie Maverick - Bhushan Kumar
Mould-Breaker - Female - Mouni Roy
Mould-Breaker - Male - Rohit Saraf
Super Stylish Youth Idol - Rakul Preet Singh
Super Stylish Haute Stepper - Sunny Leone
Stylish Music Personality - Rockstar DSP
Super Stylish Versatile Personality - Sharad Kelkar
Stylish Game Changer - Male - Adivi Sesh
Timeless Style Icon - Female - Kajol
Timeless Style Icon Male – Govinda
Stylish Pathbreaker - Female - Bhumi Pednekar
Stylish Pathbreaker - Male - Arjun Kapoor
Eternally Stylish Star - Vidya Balan
Stunningly Stylish Culinarian of the Year – Chef Kunal
Super Stylish Role Model – Rani Mukherjee
Glam Squad of the year – Neelam Kothari, Bhavna Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh
Super Glam Sports Star of the Year – Sania Mirza
Trail Blazing Fashion Designer of the Year -Anamika Khanna
Legendary Style Icon – Shabana Azmi
Super Stylish Rising Star Male – Babil
Powerhouse Personality - Maniesh Paul
Stylish Business Personality - Anupam Mittal
Enigmatic Power Couple (TV) - Divyanka Tripathi - Vivek Dahiya
