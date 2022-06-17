Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards Winners List: Find out who won what at the starry night
Let's have a look at who won what at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.
Pinkvilla organised its first-ever award show, which is Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards on June 16 in Mumbai's JW Marriott. The event celebrates the style and fashion inclination of celebs from all fields, not just entertainment but also sports, fashion designing, food, business world, and more. It was a starry event and all the A-listers from the industry marked their presence at the prestigious event. From Ranveer Singh, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan to Karan Johar, Kriti Sanon, Arjun Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, and Sidharth Malhotra, the stars glammed up the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards.
The well-deserving winners also got announced at the prestigious award function and heartthrob Kartik Aaryan won Vibez Audio Gear presents Super Stylish Actor in Male category. On the other hand, Janhvi Kapoor became the winner of Enrich presents Super Stylish Youth Idol (Female). Similarly, Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Arjun Kapoor, and others too won big tonight.
Here's a complete list of winners at Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards:
Carrera Presents Super Stylish Mega Performer: Ranveer Singh
Astroyogi Presents Super Stylish Actor Male (Popular Choice): Sidharth Malhotra
Bank Of Baroda Presents Super Stylish Actor Female (Popular Choice): Sara Ali Khan
Boutique Living Presents Super Stylish Showbiz Icon: Karan Johar
Radio City Presents Super Stylish Host: Maniesh Paul
Super Stylish Movie Honcho - Bhushan Kumar
Vibez Audio Gear presents Super Stylish Actor (Male): Kartik Aaryan
Macho Hint presents Super Stylish Actor (Male) Reader’s Choice: Ayushmann Khurrana
Kross Bikes presents Super Stylish Actor (Female) Reader’s Choice: Kriti Sanon
Enrich presents Super Stylish Youth Idol (Female): Janhvi Kapoor
Macho Hint presents Super Stylish Mould-Breaker (Male): Arjun Kapoor
JW Marriott presents Super Stylish Mould-Breaker (Female): Parineeti Chopra
Boutique Living presents Super Stylish Timeless Icon: Anil Kapoor
Pinkvilla Super Stylish Breakthrough Star: Nushrratt Bharuccha
Kingfisher Ultra presents Super Stylish Emerging Talent (Male): Abhimanyu Dassani
Kingfisher Ultra presents Super Stylish Emerging Talent (Female): Manushi Chhillar
Enrich presents Super Stylish Glam Star: Sunny Leone
Kross Bikes presents Super Stylish Maverick Star: Radhika Madan
Pearl Academy presents Super Stylish Filmmaker: Kabir Khan
Pinkvilla Super Stylish TV Star Award (Male): Nakuul Mehta
Pinkvilla Super Stylish TV Star (Female): Nia Sharma
Pinkvilla Super Stylish TV Couple: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash
Vibez Audio Gear presents Super Stylish Music Personality: Jasleen Royal
Super Stylish Haute Stepper: Vaani Kapoor
Bank Of Baroda presents Super Stylish Politician: Shri Conrad Sangma
Bank Of Baroda presents Super Stylish Businessperson: Aman Gupta
Kross Bikes presents Super Stylish Sports Star: Shikhar Dhawan
Pearl Academy presents Super Stylish Fashion Designer: Masaba Gupta
So Good presents Super Stylish Chef: Ranveer Brar
