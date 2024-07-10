Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse of perfect beach day with daughter Malti Marie and mom Madhu Chopra; PICS

Priyanka Chopra is one of the most admired and versatile actresses in both Bollywood and Hollywood. Despite her busy schedule, the Baywatch actress still finds time to spend with her daughter Malti Marie, and family. Recently, she took to social media to share some pictures and videos from her latest beach day out with Malti and her mom.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys beach day with little munchkin Malti Marie and mom Madhu Chopra

In the first picture, The Citadel star is seen posing with Malti on the beachfront, and they look absolutely adorable. Chopra is wearing a white tee and nude joggers. In the second post, MM is seen running on the sand, which is too cute to miss. In the third and fourth slides, PeeCee shares glimpses of kangaroos at a park and the waterfront.

In the next slide, we see little Malti having the time of her life, dressed in a cute white outfit, sitting under a tree and playing. In the subsequent slide, Chopra holds Malti's hands as they enjoy quality time together.

In the next picture, the Love Again actress is sitting with her mom, Madhu Chopra, having a reading session. In the last three slides, Chopra shares glimpses of enjoying ice cream with MM and their beach escapades.

Check out the pictures here:

Priyanka Chopra shares pictures from the sets of The Bluff

The Quantico star also took to her Instagram stories and shared some snaps with a group of kids from her upcoming movie, The Bluff. In the post, Chopra is all smiles as she poses with the kids. In another picture, Malti is seen having a playtime with The Bluff kids.

Check out the picture here:

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Meanwhile, Chopra was last seen in Love Again. Currently, she is filming for The Bluff in Australia, having recently wrapped up another movie, Heads of State.

Looking ahead to her future projects, she is set to appear in Citadel Season 2 alongside Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara, where she will co-star with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

