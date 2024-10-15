Priyanka Chopra makes her 'Bollywood dreams come true' in Switzerland, twirls romantically during snowfall; WATCH

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been in Bollywood for decades and has some of the biggest hits included in her filmography. While she has worked in several movies across genres, it was only recently that she fulfilled her Bollywood dream of romantically twirly in the snow.

Moments ago, global sensation Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to her Instagram stories and dropped a video that definitely made her fans go ‘woah!’. In the clip, she can be seen twirling happily on the snow-covered land, and snowfall makes her video aesthetic and dreamy. In the caption, she penned, “Making my Bollywood dreams come true in Crans Montana, Alpes, Switzerland.”

Take a look:

PeeCee is one B-town star who mesmerized the audience with her beauty and intelligence before stepping into the acting realm. While today she is the undisputed diva of the entertainment world, there was a time when she rocked boy but hair and was a Tomboy. Days ago, she went down memory lane and spoke about puberty, stating that grooming can do wonders for a girl. Sharing a side-by-side picture of her young self along with an image of her 17-year-old self when she won Miss India in 2000, she penned a long post.

Her emotional spot started with a warning that read, “Don’t troll my 9-year-old self.” She added, “So wild to think about what puberty and grooming can do to a girl. On the left is me at my awkward pre-teen era with a “Boy cut” hairstyle so it wouldn’t be cumbersome at school. (Thanks ma @drmadhuakhourichopra ) I went from a “katori cut” to this. so, it was a win and on the right is me at 17, having just won Miss India in the year 2000 and basking in the glory of hair, make up and wardrobe.. Both pictures taken less than a decade apart.”

Expressing how she felt entering showbiz as a young girl, the Bajiroa Mastani actress wrote, “As Britney Spears very articulately put it.. I’m not a girl, not yet a woman. That was exactly how i felt then, entering the big world of entertainment. Almost 25 years later.. still figuring it out. Though, aren’t we all? Looking back at my younger self often makes me kinder to myself today. Think about your younger self and how much she has done for you. Love yourself, you’ve gone through a lot to be where you are today.”

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, she is waiting for the release of Heads of State, followed by The Bluff.

