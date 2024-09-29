Rani Mukerji ensures every fan gets picture as she arrives at airport; actress' humility is winning hearts; WATCH

Actor Rani Mukerji was recently seen at the airport, but what truly stood out was her gracious interaction with fans. The actress ensured that no one left feeling disappointed as she patiently invited everyone to come and take pictures. The Black actress's kind gesture is truly adorable and winning hearts.

In the video, Mukerji is seen leaving the airport as her fans gather to take selfies and pictures with her. What happened next is absolutely adorable, Rani invited everyone to come up one by one for pictures and selfies, and we are loving it! Rani also spotted a young fan struggling to get into the frame and ensures the child is included in the next picture. “Come bacha,” she said.

After this, she is seen saying, “Aapko lena hai papa. Papa chuth jaate hai hamesha (Do you also want? Father always gets left).

The actress wore a white T-shirt paired with a white shirt and denim jeans, complemented by white shoes. Her hair was tied in a bun, and she accessorized with a beautiful pair of sunglasses.

Fans were quick to chime in the comments section. One wrote, "How sweet." One fan commented, "All-time favorite." Someone wrote, "Very polite nature." One person wrote, "I met her once (I didn't even know who she is), and I must say that she is genuinely kind!" One person wrote, "My favourite Rani." Many others simply dropped heart emojis and showered love on her.

On the work front, Rani Mukerji is preparing to begin filming the next installment of the Mardaani franchise in the first quarter of 2025. The source shared that both Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra hold the Mardaani series close to their hearts. Rani is all set to return as Shivani Shivaji Roy in the next chapter of Mardaani.

Pinkvilla reported that they have been collaborating with an in-house team of writers to develop a script and have recently approved an idea that honors the legacy of the first two films. The team is currently putting the final touches on the screenplay before moving into pre-production.

