Rhea Chakraborty admits to consuming drugs during NCB probe; Says she was tutored to deny the allegations

As the Narcotics Control Bureau has been investigating the drugs angle in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, it is reported that the main accused Rhea Chakraborty had admitted of drug consumption.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case, which started with his unfortunate demise on June 14, has now taken a different route with the unveiling illegal drugs angle. While NCB is probing the drugs angle, it has also arrested the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda and others in the case. So far, it was reported that the Jalebi actress had admitted of procurement of drugs during the probe. However, as per the recent update, Rhea had admitted of consuming drugs as well.

According to a report published in Republic World, the actress had cracked on the 55th question after the agency made her realise how serious offence it is to procure and peddle drugs. As per the reports, the officers told Rhea, “Well, if you didn't consume, you are a peddler which is a more serious offence.”  Apparently, it was this question which made Rhea admit about consuming drugs to NCB. This isn’t all. The actress, also reportedly, admitted that she was asked the deny taking drugs and was tutored lines about the same by her team. Besides, it also reported that she has also named a few Bollywood A-listers in the case.

In fact, Rhea had also named Sara Ali Khan and Rakul Preet Singh and alleged that the actresses consumed drugs with her and Sushant. To note, while Rhea has been in the judicial custody till September 22 along with her brother Showik and their bail plea was rejected by the special court in the case.

Also Read: NCB busts another drug racket, arrest drug dealer allegedly linked to Showik Chakraborty: Report

Credits :Republic World

Anonymous 14 minutes ago

Where are these cheap feminists now ? Now they will say Rhea was forced to admit.

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Arnab Goswami is the source of this report. LOL

Anonymous 1 hour ago

What are the sources of this report? Republic??? PV, have guts to post it

Anonymous 2 hours ago

Kangana admitted to taking drugs, yet she is a sanskari. Rhea admitted to taking drugs and she is dayan. Because kangana was " forced" while Rhea "forced" them on SSR. One side 100% innocent and the other one completely guilty. This is Indian mentality. My child, brother can never do wrong.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Swara maam, Taapsee maam, Shibani maam, sonam ma'am bring on the #justicefordruggyRhea card! She's in serious need.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

who cares? if they are not catching the murderers, this entire case is stupid

