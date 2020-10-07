EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer on Rhea's bail: Drug case isn't as big as her administering it to him

Vikas Singh, who's representing Sushant Singh Rajput's family in the case against Rhea Chakraborty and others, explains why the drug case filed against her was never a strong one and reveals what should be probed instead. Find out what he said inside.

After almost a month long stay in jail, Rhea Chakraborty's bail plea has been granted. The actress was jailed after her interrogation with the NCB, that spanned over around a week. She will be walking out of jail today and her lawyer has already reacted to the news. This happened following her interrogation where it was revealed that Rhea did consume drugs and other narcotic substances.

Rhea's lawyer shared, "We are delighted by the order. Truth and Justice have prevailed and ultimately the submissions on facts and law have been accepted by Justice Sarang V Kotwal. The arrest and custody of Rhea was totally unwarranted and beyond the reach of law. The hounding and witch-hunt by three central agencies, the CBI, Enforcement Directorate and the Narcotics Control Bureau should come to an end. We remain committed to truth."

We reached out to Sushant Singh Rajput's lawyer Vikas Singh, who has also been representing the late actor's family in the case. He tells us, "I had said in the very beginning that the Narcotics case against Rhea is not very strong. As there was minimal recovery of the drug as the core of the NDPS act is recovery of drugs. The more the quantity the bigger punishment. The drug angle is not a big case as far as Rhea is concerned." He further reasons. "Rhea doing drugs isn't a big finding. The bigger case would be to find out if she was administering any drugs to Sushant, with or without his knowledge. If she also did it with his knowledge, then what needs to be seen is whether she informed the doctors who were treating him at that point. Either way, she had to intimate the doctors and that could be a very big angle in the whole case."

Rhea Chakraborty has been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh which she is expected to pay in a month's time. The HC has stated, "Rhea should mark her presence for 10 days in police station after release, deposit her passport, not travel abroad without court permission and inform investigating officer if she has to leave Greater Mumbai," ANI reported.

