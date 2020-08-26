EXCLUSIVE: Did Rhea Chakraborty have the permission to see Sushant Singh Rajput's body? Surjeet Singh replies

The man who escorted Rhea Chakraborty to the Cooper Hospital mortuary finally breaks silence on who asked him to take her inside to check out Sushant Singh Rajput's body. Watch exclusive interview right here.

Over the last one week, there have been several big revelations in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. While the CBI is currently probing to come to a conclusion of whether it was a suicide or a homicide, Karni Sena member Surjeet Singh Rathore levelled shocking allegations and grabbed headlines. Surjeet is the same guy who escorted Rhea Chakraborty into the Cooper Hospital morgue.

From the time Surjeet gave his statement on the whole incident, several netizens have one question: How was Rhea allowed inside the morgue. A channel's sting operation had the Cooper Hospital staff claiming that nobody is allowed inside the mortuary during a casein stage of investigation. When we cornered Surjeet for a conversation, we asked him the same and he tells us, "We had proper permission to see his body inside the morgue. It's not that they don't allow anyone. They allow family members. I was there when Suraj Singh, the producer of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, told me that Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty wants to see his body for the last time. I thought she's the girlfriend so who was I to question? I took her inside."

What happened next? Surjeet shares, "The hospital staff took Sushant's body out of the freezer. Rhea put her hand on his chest and said, 'Sorry Babu'. It felt weird. We were there inside for hardly 5-6 minutes and we came out right after that." So who's lying? Is Surjeet lying? Or did the hospital staff lie during the sting operation? Who gave them the permission to enter the morgue? Some questions still remain unanswered.

