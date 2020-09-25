EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh allegedly confessed to NCB about her drugs chat with Rhea Chakraborty

As per NCB source Rakul Preet Sing confirmed chatting with Rhea Chakraborty and said drugs were meant for Rhea. She has also denied consuming drugs.

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has allegedly confessed to the Narcotics Control Bureau to her drug chat with her friend Rhea Chakraborty who is in jail on drug charges. As per NCB source Rakul confirmed chatting with Rhea and said drugs were meant for Rhea. She has also denied consuming drugs ever in her life. While Rakul Preet did not reply to a text message when a senior lawyer Rizwan Merchant was asked if Rakul Preet confessed that she kept stuff that belonged to Rhea and admission to the chat got both the girls into trouble, He said, `` Yes of course. Keeping the stuff with her would expose him to be charged with an Offence of stocking, which will be punishable under section 8(c) of the NDPS Act since she will be deemed to be in possession of the substance.

Depending on the quantity she kept with herself. it’ll be decided whether she will be entitled to bail or not. But with this statement, the chances of her arrest are much brighter than others who may be charged with the charge of only consumption under section 27. She’s now out of the consumers' group with this stand and claim of hers.''

Rakul Preet and Rhea have been friends and were often spotted going to gyms and socializing together. It is likely that her name came up in Rhea's WhatsApp chat that is now with the NCB. It may be recalled here that Rakul Preet had moved Delhi High Court alleging media trial

