  1. Home
  2. entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh allegedly confessed to NCB about her drugs chat with Rhea Chakraborty

As per NCB source Rakul Preet Sing confirmed chatting with Rhea Chakraborty and said drugs were meant for Rhea. She has also denied consuming drugs.
16742 reads Mumbai
Rakul Preet Singh allegedly confessed to NCB about her drugs chat with RheaEXCLUSIVE: Rakul Preet Singh allegedly confessed to NCB about her drugs chat with Rhea Chakraborty
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Rakul Preet Singh has allegedly confessed to the Narcotics Control Bureau to her drug chat with her friend Rhea Chakraborty who is in jail on drug charges. As per NCB source Rakul confirmed chatting with Rhea and said drugs were meant for Rhea. She has also denied consuming drugs ever in her life. While Rakul Preet did not reply to a text message when a senior lawyer Rizwan Merchant was asked if Rakul Preet confessed that she kept stuff that belonged to Rhea and admission to the chat got both the girls into trouble, He said, `` Yes of course. Keeping the stuff with her would expose him to be charged with an Offence of stocking, which will be punishable under section 8(c) of the NDPS Act since she will be deemed to be in possession of the substance.

Depending on the quantity she kept with herself. it’ll be decided whether she will be entitled to bail or not. But with this statement, the chances of her arrest are much brighter than others who may be charged with the charge of only consumption under section 27. She’s now out of the consumers' group with this stand and claim of hers.''

Rakul Preet and Rhea have been friends and were often spotted going to gyms and socializing together. It is likely that her name came up in Rhea's WhatsApp chat that is now with the NCB.  It may be recalled here that Rakul Preet had moved Delhi High Court alleging media trial

(ALSO READ: Rakul Preet Singh names Dharma employee Kshitij Ravi Prasad during her interrogation by NCB in drugs case)

Credits :pinkvilla

Latest Videos
Nimrat Kaur’s Untold Story: People felt I didn’t look homely; was offered stereotypical roles
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completes 3000 ‘happysodes’
Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek REACT to their pregnancy rumours which will leave you laughing
Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor ace the ramp for Manish Malhotra at LFW 2016
Tara Sutaria to quit acting to become an air hostess, says ‘Kripya Dhyaan De’
Kedarnath not possible without Sushant’s help, admits Sara Ali Khan at the trailer launch of the film
Aaradhya Bachchan looks conscious with mom Aishwarya and dad Abhishek while facing cameras
After Rakul Preet, Deepika’s manager Karishma Prakash arrives at the NCB office
NCB to grill Rakul Preet, Deepika's manager Karishma today. Rakul leaves her house to reach the NCB office
Kangana’s SAVAGE reply to Hritik Roshan and his dad
Sara Ali Khan arrives in Mumbai, will be interrogated by NCB on 26th September in a drug probe
Anonymous 7 minutes ago

"Allegedly". Enough said.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement