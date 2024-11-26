Sayani Gupta recalls 'indecent behavior' of actor who kept kissing her even after cut; 'A lot of people also take…’

Sayani Gupta is one of the most versatile actresses in Bollywood who has bravely taken on complex and diverse roles. Recently, she shared her opinions about the need for intimacy coordinators on set. To emphasize her point, she cited some uncomfortable experiences in her career when a co-star particularly "lingered the kiss," crossing her personal boundaries.

Sayani Gupta sat down for an interview with Radio Nasha while promoting her upcoming film Khwabon Ka Jhamela. During the conversation, she expressed her delight in Bollywood taking a step forward by hiring intimacy coordinators, similar to the West, as she feels it helps maintain boundaries during shoots.

Explaining the need for intimacy coordinators, Gupta cited some troubling moments from her experience where a co-actor lingered on a kiss in a display of "inappropriate behavior," despite the director having called "cut."

Although she didn't reveal any names, she recounted, "Having said that, a lot of people also take advantage, and I have been in situations where an actor will linger the kiss even after a cut, and you are like 'uhhh,' and sometimes it's very subtle, but that's just indecent behavior."

The Call Me Bae actress revealed that she first worked with an intimacy coordinator while shooting for her 2013 film Margarita with a Straw. She admitted that shooting intimate scenes under their guidance becomes "easy."

The Jagga Jasoos actress also shared another incident from her career where she felt discomfort. Reflecting on her experience filming the first season of Four More Shots Please!, Sayani mentioned feeling vulnerable when she had to lie on the sand at the beach in a short dress, surrounded by 70 people, including the film's crew.

Although she desired someone close by with a shawl to help her as soon as the scene was cut, there was no such arrangement. She said, "There were 800 extras that day, and I was like, 'I just need one person to be there with a shawl.' There are many times because we shot in such a rush that anyone's safety is the last thing on anyone's mind."

For those who don't know, Sayani Gupta began her film career with Second Marriage Dot Com in 2012. Some of her notable films include Margarita with a Straw, Baar Baar Dekho, Jolly LLB 2, Article 15, and Zwigato, among others.

