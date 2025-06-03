Salman Khan spotted in new ‘moustache’ look, is it for his Galwan movie with Apoorva Lakhia? VIRAL PIC

After facing a major debacle with Sikandar, Megastar Salman Khan is in no mood to leave any stone unturned to make his next outing a treat for the fans. Pinkvilla recently reported about Salman Khan’s upcoming movie with director Apoorva Lakhia. And now, the actor has been spotted in a new look for his first real-life character in the Galwan Clash movie, subtly confirming his next venture.

In a new viral photo, Salman Khan can be seen donning a special moustache look. Reportedly, the fresh look is a part of Salman Khan's preparation towards his role in the upcoming movie. The actor will be seen playing the character of Colonel B. Santosh Babu, who led the 16 Bihar regiment during a violent conflict with Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in 2020.

Fans are elated after seeing the new look and have started praising the actor for his commitment to the next venture. Reacting to the viral picture, a fan wrote, “Shape mein thoda thoda jaa raha hai look.” Another user expressed excitement and wrote, “Bhai ka recent pic dekh ke Sultan ki yaad aa gayi."

“Finally, Salman Khan is giving such insane vibe! Looking forward to his upcoming Galwan movie. Bhaijaan's new look resembling an army man is so so so promising,” wrote another.

Check out other fan reactions:

For the unversed, Salman Khan is presently focusing on a strict diet and doing intense workouts to get into the required shape of an army man. It will be the first time that the actor will be seen playing a soldier in a full-fledged feature film after his brief role in Heroes and Jai Ho. The yet-untitled movie is based on a novel, ‘India's Most Fearless 3’, written by Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh.

As we reported earlier, the film is slated to go on floors in July 2025. It will be shot in real-life locations of Leh and Ladakh apart from a major schedule in Mumbai. Salman Khan will be accompanied by the three new-gen actors for which the casting is currently underway. It will be Bhaijaan's immediate next after Sikandar.

