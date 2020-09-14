  1. Home
Shibani Dandekar and Anusha delete #ReleaseRhea posts from social media amidst backlash from Sushant's fans

Shibani Dandekar and a few other Bollywood celebs had backed Rhea Chakraborty a few days back when the latter got arrested by the NCB. Read on for further details.
Mumbai Updated: September 15, 2020 05:08 am
Shibani Dandekar and Anusha delete #ReleaseRhea posts from social media amidst backlash from Sushant's fansShibani Dandekar and Anusha delete #ReleaseRhea posts from social media amidst backlash from Sushant's fans
We all know how Rhea Chakraborty’s arrest took the entire Bollywood industry by storm. The NCB arrested the actress on charges of procuring drugs a few days back. She remains in prison now as the court has reportedly rejected her bail plea. The entire film industry is undoubtedly divided in its opinion regarding Rhea’s matter. A few days back, many of the celebs took her side and even supported the cause of seeking justice for her through social media handles.

Among them was Shibani Dandekar, who also happens to be a friend of Rhea. The actress and her sister Anusha had shared also shared posts seeking the release of their friend ahead of the court’s verdict on the latter’s plea sometime back. Now, the latest that we know is that the Dandekar sisters have taken down the post of #ReleaseRhea from their respective handles. This is amidst the backlash they have been facing along with many other celebs for showing their support towards Rhea.

A few days back, Shibani’s Wikipedia page got vandalized, and some anonymous source added derogatory information about the actress on the platform. Meanwhile, numerous other celebs from the film fraternity came out in support of Rhea Chakraborty’s after the NCB arrested her. Among them are Farhan Akhtar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Neha Dhupia, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Taapsee Pannu, and others. 

