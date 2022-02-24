EXCLUSIVE: Honey Irani calls Farhan & Shibani’s wedding beautiful; Reveals about reception and honeymoon

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar got married last week at Javed Akhtar’s Khandala farmhouse. The actor-filmmaker shared a few images from the big day on his Instagram account. He captioned the images as, “A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day. The celebration however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you.”

Now, in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Farhan’s mother Honey Irani opened up about the wedding. “It was beautifully planned and everybody who really mattered to us, who are very close to the family, were there. The food was excellent. It was beautifully done, a simple ceremony and it was very nice,” says Irani.

Honey Irani I don’t know if they are planning to go anywhere for a honeymoon as Farhan is starting his film very soon

Further talking about the newly married couple, Irani states, “God bless them. We just want them to be happy. Shibani is a wonderful girl and I have fallen in love with her parents. They are really very nice people, simple, educated and cultured people and that’s what matters. Her sisters are beautiful, gorgeous and extremely sweet too.”

Meanwhile, there were reports that a reception will be held in Mumbai at a later date. Is that happening? “No. Some friends have invited us for dinner, or the couple, those kinds of one or two days are going on but otherwise nothing more,” she keeps it short. On the subject of honeymoon, Irani adds, “I don’t know if they are planning to go anywhere for a honeymoon as Farhan is starting his film very soon, so I really don’t know about that. They haven’t planned anything yet. Because of Covid everything has gone up and down, so let's see.”

Farhan’s next directorial is titled Jee Le Zaraa. It will be headlined by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

