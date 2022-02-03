EXCLUSIVE: Intimate gathering to be hosted at Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse to celebrate Farhan-Shibani’s marriage

Pinkvilla was the first to report that Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar will register their marriage on February 21. The couple filed the application in early January, and the registration is expected to take place at either of their Bandra residences on the big day. Reportedly, the couple has been dating for over three years now, and their fans were eagerly waiting to see them get married. We now have some more updates from this upcoming wedding.

In a day or two after the court marriage, Farhan and Shibani will be celebrating their union with family and close friends at Javed Akhtar and Shabhana Azmi’s Khandala farmhouse, Sukoon. “Farhan and Shibani always wanted an intimate wedding and are really excited about their big day. The party will be a small affair with only people from their inner circle in attendance. It will all be about food, music, laughter and celebration,” informs a source in the know.

While Farhan and Shibani haven’t spoken much about each other in the public space, they never shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. On Shibani’s birthday last year, Farhan posted an image with his ladylove on Instagram and captioned the snap as, “With all my heart .. happy birthday Shu. Love you.”

Meanwhile, on the work front Farhan is gearing up to return to direction with Jee Le Zara, which will be headlined by Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. Casting for the male leads is currently underway, while pre-production work on this buddy film has already begun.

