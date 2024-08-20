Shreyas Talpade puts stop on death hoax by getting back at trolls: 'I wouldn't want anything like this to happen to you'

Trigger warning: This article mentions of death.

The fans of Shreyas Talpade were in shock when they came across a social media post that claimed that the actor was no more. Soon after, the false post was extensively shared online. When it reached Talpade, he decided to clear the air and hit back at trolls who were fanning this unpleasant news.

Taking to his social media, the actor penned a lengthy note and stated that he is alive, happy, and healthy. Shreyas Talpade also thanked all his friends and well-wishers who checked on him after reading the fake news.

In his post, the Golmaal 3 actor wrote, “Dear all, I want to assure everyone that I am ALIVE, HAPPY AND HEALTHY. I’ve become aware of a viral post claiming my demise. While I understand that humor has its place, when it’s misused, it can cause real harm. What may have started as a joke by someone, is now creating unnecessary worry and playing with the emotions of those who care about me, especially my family.”

Check out his post below:

In the lengthy and emotional post, the Housefull 2 actor also mentioned that his little daughter, who goes to school every day, is already anxious about his well-being. Hence, this news has deepened her fear, “forcing her to confront more questions from her peers and teachers.” Shreyas also requested people to put a pause at spreading this false information about his passing away. He mentioned that it’s affecting his family, especially his young children.

Advertisement

Concluding his post, the actor expressed his profound gratitude to all those who checked up on him. He wrote, “I am deeply grateful to all who have checked in on me during this time. Your concern and love mean the world to me.”

Sharing a piece of his mind to the trolls, he added, “To the trolls, I have a simple request: please stop. Don’t joke around at the cost of others, and don’t do this to anyone else. I wouldn’t want anything like this to happen to you ever, so please be sensitive. Chasing engagement and likes should never come at the expense of other’s feelings.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, he is currently filming for Welcome To The Jungle.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shreyas Talpade reveals how he sees life after suffering from heart attack; says 'it has become calmer'