Sushmita Sen REVEALS why her kids don't miss having a father; shares daughter Renee’s reaction to her marriage plans

Sushmita Sen is one of the most acclaimed and versatile actresses, known for her bold choices in both her personal life and career. As a single mother, Sushmita adopted Renee in 2000 and welcomed her second daughter, Alisah, into the family in 2010. Recently, she discussed her relationship with her daughters and shared their perspectives on her dating life and marriage.

Sushmita Sen reveals daughter Renee's reaction to her marriage plans

In a conversation with Rhea Chakraborty on her Chapter 2 Podcast, Sushmita Sen discussed her children’s reactions to her dating and marriage plans. Sen shared that she once asked her eldest daughter, Renee, how she felt about her getting married.

Renee responded, "No, absolutely not. What’s the need to get married? Not this person, not that person, no person. Don’t get married; why? You’re so cool."

Sushmita Sen on why her kids don't miss having a father

On the same podcast, the Taali actress discussed the importance of having a father figure for a child to maintain balance. She acknowledged that children benefit from having both a father and a mother but pointed out that in her case, her kids don't miss a father because they've never had one.

Sen admitted that there were moments when her children desired a father figure, such as on sports day. She recounted attending the event and winning all the events effortlessly since the other dads were distracted, though some were very gracious and lost it anyway.

Sen had earlier shared that her decision to adopt was met with skepticism, but she remained resolute and made that choice not once, but twice, calling it the best decision of her life. In a social media post, Sen reflected on her decision to adopt Renee at the age of 24, describing it as a significant choice that came with numerous questions and doubts.

She recalled being asked about her decision to adopt, how she would raise a child without being married, and whether she was prepared to be a single parent, along with concerns about the impact on her career and personal life.

The Main Hoon Na actress stated that it turned out to be the best decision she ever made and that she is now blessed with two wonderful daughters, Renee and Alisah.

