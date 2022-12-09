EXCLUSIVE: Tabu says she is ‘fortunate’ directors didn’t stereotype her; Talks about prep for Manjulika’s role

Tabu is hands down, one of the most talented and versatile actresses in Bollywood. In a career spanning over three decades, the actress has played some unconventional roles, and has a diverse filmography to her credit. She has a different type of role in each film- right from Hera Pheri, Viraasat to, Golmaal, Namesake and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 . In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Tabu spoke about her diverse roles, and shared that she is extremely grateful that she wasn’t stereotyped by directors and filmmakers.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Tabu said that not being stereotyped was the best thing that has happened to her. “I just find myself really fortunate that my directors and filmmakers did not stereotype me in their heads. Because it's what the filmmakers and the writers and the directors, how the way they look at you and your graph is the kind of films they will offer you. So that's one thing I should be really grateful for. Any kind of character, different kinds of characters, conflicting characters- all have been offered to me. And I have enjoyed doing them,” she said.

She further added that every time she is offered a different kind of role, she takes it up as a challenge. She said that when directors come to her with a role she hasn’t done before, she feels that she has to do it well, and be honest and sincere to the character. “Let me build this in a way that it stands out and the team is happy with what I have created for them. That's the most interesting part of any actor's journey and especially for me. Because I’ve done such different roles,” she said.

Tabu on her role as Manjulika in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Further talking about how interesting it was for her to play Manjulika, she said, “Especially with Bhool, it was from the day I heard it I knew that ‘My God, this character can become really something’. I have never attempted something like this, and I knew this was going to be a really intense journey for me as an actor.”

Tabu further added that when they were doing a look test for Manjulika in 2019, they didn’t know what the final character will look like. “We did not know that Manjulika will finally look like this. It was December 25, 2019, when we did the look test. We kept attempting things, adding things, removing things then we had that look for Manjulika. It just adds that much more to the experience. The out-of-ordinary stuff that I did in Bhool with this character was just something I enjoyed,” said Tabu.