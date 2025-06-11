When Amala Akkineni reacted to rumors about hubby Nagarjuna’s alleged affair with Tabu

Nagarjuna Akkineni had grabbed attention back in the 1990s when viral reports about his alleged relationship with Bollywood actress Tabu sparked a frenzy among fans.

Well, at that time, the Kuberaa actor was already married to his wife, Amala, and there seemed to be no end to the link-up rumors between him and his Sisindri co-star. Years later, it was the star wife who had finally reacted to all such gossip and revealed whether it was true.

Amala Akkineni reacted to reports about Nagarjuna’s relationship with Tabu

The former actress Amala, in one of her previous interviews with TOI, had broken her silence on rumours linking her husband to Tabu. Defending Nagarjuna, she remarked how such filthy gossip has never entered her house, which she considers sacred.

She said, “My home is sacred, like a temple, and I don’t allow anything unpleasant from the film industry to come in, especially filthy gossip. I don’t encourage such talks. I feel it will contaminate my house.”

Amala Akkineni commented on her and Nagarjuna’s equation with Tabu

In the same interview, Nagarjuna’s wife shed light on the kind of equation that exists between her, her husband, and Tabu. Amala mentioned that the Crew actress happens to be one of the few people from Mumbai with whom she is connected even today.

Talking about their equation, Amala revealed that Tabu comes and stays in their Hyderabad house whenever she visits.

Amala said, “Tabu is one of the persons, besides Danny Denzongpa, my Rakhi brother, from Mumbai who I am in touch with. And, yes, she stays with us when she comes here."

Nagarjuna and Amala’s son Akhil Akkineni’s wedding

Fast forward to now, Nagarjuna and Amala completed 33 years of togetherness on June 11. The couple was recently in the news due to the wedding celebration of their son, Akhil Akkineni, with Zainab Ravdjee.

Pictures from the intimate celebration were shared across social media in no time, and the actor's parents happily took part in their son’s big day.

