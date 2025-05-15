The Royals: 11 ‘false narratives’ in Ishaan Khatter-Bhumi Pednekar’s show which are getting slammed; ‘do some research and homework’

The Royals, starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, was recently released on Netflix. The series is based on a fictional city of Morpur, where a royal family struggles with financial issues after the king passes away. They do various things to earn money from the palace. Now, Heritage platform Royal Fables has slammed the show for presenting 11 ‘false narratives’. They also asked them to do some research and homework.

Taking to Instagram, Royal Fables released a long note to call out the Netflix show The Royals. Tagging the OTT streaming giant, they shared, “Just watched The Royals and felt compelled to speak up on behalf of India’s 565 princely states. The show misrepresents modern-day royals as idle, poor, and outdated.”

Here are the 11 ‘false narratives’ in the Netflix show that are slammed by Royal Fables.

1. The Heritage platform mentioned that royal families are "not poor" nor are they selling palaces or making money from bat poop.

2. Secondly, they agreed that conserving palaces is quite a challenging task. They highlighted the effort to restore a 400-year-old, 100-room monument without losing its historic essence.

3. Royal Fables added that in modern-day, inheritors are heritage-promoting entrepreneurs who protect their legacy while making it through businesses.

4. The cultural website further mentioned that paintings or cars used to be sold after the abolition of the privy purse in 1971, and such things no longer exist.

5. Shedding light on the truth, they shared that Ravi Varma's painting, worth hundreds of crores, was never sold. They questioned how Bhumi's character could gift the painting so expensive. They further added that Ravi Varma was in Baroda, not Rajasthan.

6. The heritage platform also called out the show for presenting that royal families do nothing when in reality they do everything including hotel managers, politicians, chefs, startup founders, army generals and more.

7. They also shared that royal women don't wear bridal jewelery as shown in the show. Instead, they wear diamond pieces that their ancestors designed.

8. Maharani also dresses like other modern women on weekdays and opts for delicate embroidery and subtle pieces on weddings.

9. They further slammed them for showing them lounging on 'ugly red sofas'. Royal Fables added that they are 'intelligent, elegant, educated women' who protect their heritage, restore traditional weaves, and many such things.

10. According to them, royal art and decor are subtle, but when twisted into excessive opulence, they become 'cringe'.

11. The heritage website also urged to stop perpetuating the polo-playing horse-riding stereotype.

On a concluding note, the Royal Fables wrote on social note, "Our humble request is that next time when you profile THE ROYALS who are true custodians of Indian history just be sensitive to their heritage and do some research and homework."

Meanwhile, The Royals is a rom-com series starring Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. They also feature Zeenat Aman, Sakshi Tanwar, Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Milind Soman, Chunky Panday, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Sumukhi Suresh, Udit Arora, Lisa Mishra, and Luke Kenny.

It is directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana and created by Rangita Pritish Nandy and Ishita Pritish Nandy.

The official synopsis stated, “When charming Prince Aviraaj meets Sophia, a self-made girl boss, the worlds of royalty and startups collide in a whirlwind of romance and ambition.”

The series can be streamed on Netflix.

