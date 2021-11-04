Throwback Thursday: When Saroj Khan was all praise for Madhuri Dixit’s performance in Ek Do Teen

The legendary star Madhuri Dixit has made her mark in the film industry with her impeccable acting skills and graceful dance performances. Needless to say, Madhuri has fans from every generation. Madhuri Dixit shared a close bond with the late choreographer Saroj Khan. The duo gave us some of the biggest hit numbers together. From songs like Dola Re Dola to Ek Do Teen to Humko Aaj Kal Hai to Dhak Dhak, Saroj and Madhuri worked closely and shelled out some brilliant performances.

It was on Madhuri’s 15th birthday, that the legendary choreographer called the actress her “best student”. She even said, “We have a beautiful journey together and Madhuri is the best student I have ever come across.”

A few years back, Saroj Khan praised Madhuri Dixit's performance in Ek Do Teen (Tezaab, released in 1988) and said that the song will always be closest to her heart. "Madhuri could pick up dance steps easily. She was a trained Kathak dancer and learnt for 12 years. But, the problem was she couldn't shake her hip. In Kathak, you don't shake your hip. The first film we did together was Subhas Ghai's Uttar Dakshin. From there our journey started and I started teaching her. She was a little slow in the beginning but she got the heck of it. Ek Do Teen was the best performance of Madhuri and it established her as a dancer," Khan told Mumbai Mirror.

Saroj Khan passed away due to a cardiac arrest on July 03. On hearing the sad news of the dance icon’s death, Madhuri said that she was devastated. She tweeted, “I’m devastated by the loss of my friend and guru, Saroj Khan. Will always be grateful for her work in helping me reach my full potential in dance. The world has lost an amazingly talented person. I will miss you.”