Hairstyles for round faces? Try these 7 hairstyles from Ananya, Alia & more to flatter your features

Hey, fashion Girlies! If you have a round face and you're tired of the same old boring hairstyles that don't seem to suit you, it's time to change that! Round faces are as cute as a button, and with the right hairstyle, you can enhance yours and give yourself an amazing twist. Let's explore 7 hairstyles for round faces.

How do I know I have a round face?

Identifying a round face is straightforward due to several easily recognizable characteristics. A round face typically has nearly equal width and length, with the distance from the forehead to the chin closely matching the width. Soft features and the absence of a defined jawline or high cheekbones contribute to a rounded jawline. People with round faces often have wider cheeks, giving a fuller appearance. Furthermore, a round forehead is common, typically without a prominent widow's peak.

7 Hairstyles for round faces

1. Slick back bun

To ace a slicked-back bun like Ananya's, a neat hairstyle that compliments a round face by adding height and definition, begin with clean, dry hair and apply a smoothing gel or serum. Gather your hair into a high ponytail at the crown to elongate your face, twist it into a bun, and secure it with ties or bobby pins. To enhance the bun, consider adding flowers or fancy clips for a party-ready look.

2.Textured bob hairstyle

For women with round faces, a textured bob hairstyle like Samantha's is highly recommended because it adds volume and creates an illusion of length. To achieve this look, opt for a chin-length to collarbone-length bob cut. Choosing a bob cut helps to emphasize the face, especially for those with rounder shapes, by adding movement and volume through texture layering. An asymmetrical cut can also introduce flattering angles.

Waves and curls can enhance the overall aesthetics of your hair, making it look more romantic and softer. When styling, consider using texturizing spray or mousse to enhance the natural shape and achieve an angled look. Face-framing layers that hit slightly under the chin further help in outlining the face. Overall, a textured bob is a fashionable and functional option!

3.Textured ponytail

A textured ponytail is a suitable hairstyle for women with a round-shaped face because it creates the illusion of a longer face. To achieve this look, start by adding texture to your hair with loose waves using a curling iron or texturizing spray. Then, pull your hair back into a high ponytail at the top of your head to add extra height. Don't forget to leave out a couple of fringe strands, like Priyanka Chopra, to make the style more feminine.

Finally, take a small section of hair from the ponytail and wrap it around the base of the ponytail to conceal the hair elastic. Secure it in place with a bobby pin. This stylish and practical hairstyle is suitable for any occasion!

4.Crown braids

A crown braid like Alia Bhatt's is an ideal hairstyle for a round face, as it adds height and creates an elongated appearance. To create a crown braid for a round face, start by parting your hair down the middle. Take a section from one side and begin a French braid, adding hair as you go until you reach the other side. Secure the braid with a hair tie and gently pull on it to add fullness.

Allow a few face-framing strands to fall free for softness. This elegant style is perfect for both special occasions and everyday wear.

5.Soft waves with curtain bangs

Madhuri Dixit’s curtain bangs look great on round face shapes, although they have to be done right. Select the bangs that are longer towards the sides and taper at the front to help elongate the face and create good angles. These can be worn sleek straight for an elegant effect or waved for texture, therefore making them convenient for all hairstyles. So, all in all, curtain bangs are quite a stylish choice that helps to accentuate one’s features rather beautifully.

6. Side swept hairstyle

For round faces, a side-swept hairstyle is a great choice because it adds asymmetry and creates the illusion of a longer face, similar to Aishwarya Rai's. To achieve this style, start by adding curls to give your hair more volume. Then, part your hair deeply on one side and sweep the longer section across your forehead to cover one side with the hair.

If needed, use bobby pins to secure the hair in place, leaving the rest of the hair to hang down. This hairstyle complements round faces by softening the edges and adding glamour, making it suitable for both casual and formal occasions.

7.Half hair updo

The half-up hairstyle is a great choice for round faces because it adds height and emphasizes your features. To achieve this look, start with clean, dry hair, then use a curling iron or texturizing spray to add texture, like Disha.Patani. Next, part the top half of your hair and tease the crown to create volume.

Pull this section back and secure it with a hair tie or clip, leaving the rest of your hair down. For a softer look, leave some hair out in front of your ears. This style can be worn casually or dressed up for a more glamorous look!

Selecting the Perfect Haircut for a Round Face Shape

When choosing a haircut for a round face, it's best to opt for cuts that add length and angles, such as those with more volume at the top or an asymmetrical shape. Avoid haircuts that create added width around the cheeks or chin, and always ask a hairstylist for suggestions appropriate to your hairstyle.

A round face shape can be beautiful, and a suitable hairstyle for a round face can enhance your beauty even more. By identifying your face shape and trying out hairstyles based on it, you can discover a look that suits you best and makes you feel great. Additionally, don't forget to experiment with your hair. Always remember that with the right cut and style, everything changes for the better.

