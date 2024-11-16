Alia Bhatt vs Madhuri Dixit fashion face-off: Who do you think aced multi-colored sharara set worth Rs 69,500 better?

For anyone wanting to rock desi glam with a tinge of drama, Sharara sets are the way to go. Recently, two Bollywood divas—timeless queen Madhuri Dixit and millennial darling Alia Bhatt—justified why Shararas are here to slay as they wore similar outfits by designer Aseem Kapoor. Even though the clothes came from the same designer, the styling of the two stars brought out their different personalities. Let’s dive into this fashion face-off and see who wore it better!

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt chose a fiery red Sharara set that seemed to scream vibrance and versatility. This sleeveless short kurta had a round neckline along with Moti Bharat and Ikkat Resham thread work. Contrasting beadwork added a touch of Afghan artistry to the outfit, and overall, it flaunted rich cultural vibes.

She teamed the kurta with matching Ajrakh-printed sharara pants. A flared hem and pleated detailing ensured that this was as comfortable as it was stylish. The pants had tiny booti motifs and tied up beautifully with the ensemble. Alia completed the look with a matching dupatta featuring similar motifs, striking an elegant pose for that traditional appeal.

For accessorizing, Alia Bhatt chose a chunky kada and dangler earrings, giving that just the right dose of boldness and minimalism. For her glitz, she kept it subtle yet sunny with glossy nude lips, rosy cheeks, and a dash of eyeliner. Her sleek, short hair left open drew a trendy, carefree look—in fact, the whole show was of her outfit. The price tag of this sharara set is Rs 69,500.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit elevated her sophisticated style in a beautiful blue sharara ensemble like Alia’s, but with a touch of her innately elegant flair. The whole outfit had complex designs as well as intricate detailing done with sequins, befitting her regal presence.

For accessories, Madhuri went for some long silver earrings, bangles, and a statement cocktail ring that gave a slight hint of traditional flavor to the overall look while not forgetting the youthfulness. Her hair remained open in soft waves, which made everything look so effortlessly elegant.

Madhuri's makeup was glamorous yet classic. Her eyes were beautifully highlighted with a winged eyeliner, while her eyelids had a bit of shimmer on them. A rosy cheek tint and a pinkish lip tint finished off her glowing look perfectly. She appeared to be nothing less than gorgeous.

Conclusion: Alia vs Madhuri

While Madhuri Dixit has stamped the quintessential touch on the sharara set through her classic styling and effortless poise, Alia has elevated it with a boho touch, perfect for young fashionistas looking to push the envelope in terms of ethnic wear.

The divas sported their respective styles, making it evident that shararas can indeed be versatile to fit into any kind of personality. So, whether you think you can be a regal Madhuri or a boho chic Alia, Aseem Kapoor's sharara sets have it covered!

Which look inspires you more—Madhuri’s classic elegance or Alia’s bohemian vibe? Let us know!

