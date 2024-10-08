5 kurti with jeans style inspired by celebs like Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and more to make a statement for any occasion

Who said kurtis can only be worn on those traditional days or family functions? Here we are in the year 2024, and the fashion rule book needs to be broken! And if you have not yet adapted the cool combination of kurti with jeans style you are seriously losing out on some serious sass and style and most importantly swag. Its comfort as well as chic statements coming together.

A long and flowy kurti gives you the traditional airy looking outfit, and denim adds to its casualness, topping the look. This style of dressing is perfect for brunch, going out to watch a movie, or even for a business meeting that is not too formal. It’s the best outfit for when you want to appear like you have made an effort without actually putting any. So, here are 5 jeans and kurti style ideas with jeans that will work the best

5 kurti with jeans style ideas

White kurti with jeans

A white kurti paired with jeans is epitome of effortless style and it’s classic, versatile and elegant. This combination blends traditional charm with modern casual vibes, perfect for almost any occasion. For a polished look, you can opt for a long, fitted , trendy kurti with skinny jeans or you can also pick a relaxed kurti like Karisma Kapoor and accessorize it with minimal jewelry, a nice tote bag and strappy sandals. If you want a boho vibe, pair a loose embroidered white kurti with distressed or flared jeans, chunky silver jewelry and kolhapuris. Whether you add bold accessories or keep it simple, this combo will always look fresh and classy.

Kurti with skinny jeans

If you want a fusion that balances traditional with modern, pair a kurti with skinny jeans. Opt for a long or mid-length kurti with side slits for easy movement and a sleek look like Janhvi Kapoor. The skinny jeans provide a streamlined silhouette while at the same time providing a good contrast with the flow of the kurti. To round up the style, one should stick to a few accessories like hoop earrings, a statement bag, and sandals or pointed shoes. This combination is best for simple outings or semi-formal events, as it enables a person to remain comfortable and yet stylish. Try to keep the makeup simple with kohl and nude lipsticks for a neater appearance of the face.

Long kurti with wide leg jeans

Wearing a long kurti with wide-leg jeans creates a fusion of elegance and cool. To achieve the desired appearance, a long straight or slightly A-line kurti with both side slits like Mrunal should be selected to balance the volume of the jeans. Simple shades, soft patterns, or minimal embroidery are preferable to maintain the elegance of the outfit. Draw further attention to the kurti with some earrings such as silver jhumkas or hoops, while a wristwatch or a couple of bangles will bring in the much-required contrast.

A crossbody bag or a tote increases functionality without sacrificing elegance. For shoes, wear either platform sandals, block heels, or mules that work perfectly with the long wide-legged jeans, adding height without distorting the look. Style your hair with soft curls or a messy bun for an easy but fashionable look. This type of attire is well-suited for informal day trips or cocktail parties since it is both warm and classy.

Short kurti with distressed denim jeans

Wearing a short kurti with a pair of distressed jeans, like Madhuri Dixit, seamlessly combines the elements of modern and traditional attire. One cannot deny that distressed jeans, which are a casual-wear style, work well with the simplicity of a kurti, making it appropriate for informal occasions. For the kurti, a body-hugging or a moderately bell-shaped silhouette with less busy patterns is preferable. The look can be completed with big ethnic earrings, a couple of bangles, and a sling purse. Footwear may include sneakers or Kolhapuris.

Long kurti with jeans

Pairing a long kurti with jeans is a timeless and flexible ensemble that is also versatile. A long kurti adds grace and movement, while jeans give a structured and casual look. For a more put-together look, opt for straight or A-line kurtis that have side slits to match the cut of the jeans. It is advisable to wear skinny or slim jeans like Aditi to achieve a balanced outfit.

To complete the look, it is recommended to keep the jewelry simple and only wear bold earrings or a small bangle, along with a tote or sling bag. In terms of shoes, slippers, kolhapuris, and block heels are advisable. Keep the makeup very simple with a gloss on the lips and kohl for the eyes, and the hair can be left loose or tied in a ponytail. This clothing combination can be worn for informal outings or semi-formal events as it combines both elegance and style.

Kurti with jeans style is actually a concept which is more or less similar to fusion food. It's got all the spice, comfort, and flavor. Well, the next time you wake up and decide that it is time for a change from the regular run-of-the-mill style, why not go for the kurti + jeans fighting team. So let us remind you that all we want is to have fun, and fashion is all about trying something new. Go ahead, rock it, wear that kurti with jeans, and flaunt your fusion style!

