5 most Iconic Bollywood sarees etched in our hearts from Priyanka Chopra’s metallic to Deepika Padukone’s blue drape

Bollywood is known for its glamor, and sometimes it's not just the movies but also the outfits that leave a lasting impression. Some iconic sarees from classic Bollywood films have become iconic, influencing fashion trends and continuing to inspire us even years after their debut. Here are five such sarees that have etched themselves into our hearts.

Priyanka Chopra’s saree from Dostana

In the song Desi Girl from the film Dostana, Priyanka’s elegant earthy-toned saree became an instant sensation designed by Manish Malhotra. The actress wore the saree in an earthy color palette, and the sequined border added a proper amount of sparkle. The matching bikini-style blouse was bold and stylish, complementing the saree perfectly. Her saree made a significant impact and became a popular choice for those who love metallics.

Madhuri Dixit’s purple saree from Hum Aapke Hain Koun?

Madhuri Dixit’s purple silk saree from Hum Aapke Hain Koun’s song Didi tera devr song, designed by Anna Singh, is another unforgettable look. The saree was styled in ulta pallu style, paired with a matching blouse, and featured intricate golden embroidery that made it a favorite among fans. For the unversed, the saree was the most expensive costume in the film. It remains a fan-favorite choice, and people often recreate it.

Advertisement

Sushmita Sen’s red saree from Main Hoon Na

In the 2004 film Main Hoon Na, Sushmita’s red saree, designed by Manish Malhotra, became one of the most standout fashion moments of the film. The outfit perfectly encapsulated her grace and elegance. Her georgette saree featured intricate white borders, and she paired it with a white sleeveless blouse. This look not only highlighted Sushmita’s beauty but also set a high standard for fashion in Indian cinema.

Deepika Padukone’s saree from Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

In the energetic song Badtameez Dil from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Deepika Padukone dazzled in a striking blue saree designed by Manish Malhotra that has become a memorable fashion moment. The vibrant color of the saree captures the mood of a lively song, and intricate embellishments add a touch of glamor without being overly flashy. Deepika's saree and perfect styling make this saree a unique piece that keeps captivating fashion lovers.

Advertisement

Alia Bhatt’s dual-toned saree from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In Rocky Aur Rani kii Prem Kahaani, Alia’s dual-toned saree became a fashion highlight. The saree featured a striking dual-toned design that combined rich, complementary colors to create an eye-catching effect. She paired her saree with a sleeveless blouse. Her saree became iconic because of the bright colors and how they modernized traditional attire.

They are not just costumes but stunning pieces that have influenced the trends in Bollywood fashion. Whether someone tries to recreate the look portrayed in these awesome sarees or simply appreciates the beauty of these timeless creations, these marvelous sarees remind us of Bollywood’s golden period.

ALSO READ: 5 times Deepika Padukone showed us that a bold lip is all you need to make a statement