Dance Deewane, a beloved dance reality show, witnessed an unforgettable moment during Season 2. Judges Tushar Kalia and Shashank Khaitan, alongside host Arjun Bijlani, got to see a magical performance when Kriti Sanon and Madhuri danced together to the iconic song Ankhiya Milao Kabhi Akhiya Churao.

Diljit Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon were the special guests promoting their upcoming film, Arjun Patiala. Kriti Sanon, a longtime Madhuri Dixit fan, shared her excitement about meeting the Dhak Dhak girl. The Luka Chuppi actor couldn’t resist requesting a dance with the Bollywood diva. Their performance, set to the song from the film Raja, was a highlight of the episode.

Kriti Sanon and the Dil Toh Pagal Hai actress set the stage on fire with their killer moves to the song, Ankhiya Milao Kabhi Akhiya Churao. After their performance, the Mimi actress said, “Thank you so much, Dance Deewane, for making my dream come true. (And today, thank you so much, Dance Deewane, for making my dream come true.)”

She added, “Ye sach mein mera ek sapna tha jo mujhe laga tha ki iss gaane par toh ek baar inke saath dance kar lu toh, I don’t think I need anything else. Thank you so much, ma’am. (This was truly a dream of mine. I felt that if I could dance with her to this song, I wouldn't need anything else. Thank you so much, ma'am.)”

In the episode, Kriti shared that as a child, she used to practice Madhuri's dialogues in front of the mirror and dance to her song Ankhiya Milaun from the Sanjay Kapoor-starrer Raja. For the occasion, Kriti Sanon dazzled in a floral red saree, while the elegant Madhuri Dixit wore a heavily embroidered peach gown.

Speaking about the previous season, Nitin and Gaurav have clinched the Dance Deewane 4 trophy, along with a grand prize of Rs. 20 lakhs. Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty presented the trophy to the winners. The duo had an incredible journey throughout the show, having been paired up from the beginning.

