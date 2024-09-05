From Katrina Kaif to Ananya Panday, brighten your Ganesh Chaturthi with 5 vibrant lehengas to celebrate in style

Ganesh Chaturthi is approaching, and it's the ideal time to immerse yourself in vibrant and festive fashion. If you want to make a statement this year, why not draw inspiration from Bollywood's fashion icons? Check out these five stunning and colorful lehengas from your favorite celebrities' wardrobes that are sure to make you stand out.

5 Vibrant lehengas from celeb closets perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi

Ananya Panday’s Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga

Ananya Panday’s bright and multicolored Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga is an excellent choice for those who want to make a bold statement with colors. Her outfit features a multicolored flared skirt with hues in orange, red, pink, blue, and purple. A golden choli was paired with the lehenga, which will surely add shimmer and shine to any festive occasion.

Minimal accessories and subtle styling would best enhance its brilliance. You can pair it with minimal jewelry and soft, natural makeup to keep the focus on the bright lehenga.

Anushka Sharma’s vibrant Sabyasachi lehenga

Anushka Sharma’s colorful Sabyasachi lehenga is a great option for those who want a refreshing and lively look. The lehenga has colorful panels on the skirt paired with a black choli and a plunging neckline, blending modern and traditional elements. To enhance the vibrant colors, you can pair this lehenga with silver oxidized jewelry and light shimmery makeup.

Aditi Rao Hydari’s Sukriti and Akriti lehenga

Aditi Rao Hydari’s white lehenga is all about elegance and charm. Its soft white color combined with delicate, colorful geometric prints makes it a great choice for a festive yet graceful appearance. You can finish your look with pearl jewelry or dainty silver jewelry. Like Aditi, you can also add a pop of color with a red lip.

Madhuri Dixit’s Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga

Madhuri Dixit’s stunning yellow lehenga is perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi. Her lehenga had a bright yellow skirt with no embellishments or embroidery, but her blouse made the lehenga stand out. It was embroidered with mirror work and multicolored thread work in hues of blue, pink, yellow, green, and orange, which gave the outfit a pop of color.

The bright, cheerful hue can add sunshine to any celebration. You can pair it with minimal make-up to keep the focus on the lehenga.

Katrina Kaif’s floral Sabyasachi lehenga

Katrina Kaif’s traditional red and yellow floral lehenga is perfect for Ganesh Chaturthi as it is stylish as well as contemporary. The outfit is filled with festive colors of bright red and yellow which represent the traditional splendor during religious events. The flowing silhouette offers style and comfort during celebration.

You can also accessorize it using either gold or pearl jewelry and use make-up that has hints of gold or coral, giving you that radiant look. Finally, you can tie your hair in a bun or leave it loose for an elegant and festive appearance. This combination of tradition and modernity will help you celebrate in a very fashionable way.

These lehengas are not merely bright but also possess an element of Bollywood glamour. Pick the one that best suits your style and let it glow this Ganesh Chaturthi!

