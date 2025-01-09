Udit Narayan on his narrow escape from tragic fire incident in his building; 'Aapki blessings thi ki aapka singer bhi bach gaya...'

Udit Narayan is one of the most celebrated singers in Bollywood, having given several hits during the 90s. He is known for his simplicity and polite nature. Recently, the singer's fans were tense as a devastating fire broke out at night at Skypan Apartments in Shastri Nagar, Andheri West, where he lives. Now, the singer has confirmed that he is safe and expressed gratitude to his fans for their good wishes.

In a new interview with Vickey Lalwani, Udit Narayan shared details about the terrifying incident from that night. He explained that the fire erupted in a different wing of his apartment complex, and they all were evacuated on the night of January 6, 2025.

Narayan recalled the chaos and said, “Hum log ghabra gaye ki aab ki kya hoga. Life bandh tha toh bohot mushkil se hum utre." (We were worried about what might happen. The lifts were closed, so we got down with great difficulty.)

Udit, who lives on the 11th floor, described that it was challenging for them to evacuate his 108-year-old mom from the building amid darkness and smoke. However, 3-4 people did the task in 30 minutes as fire brigades made their way inside.

The Udja Kale Kawan singer admitted that the fire was reportedly caused by a short circuit that claimed the life of 75-year-old Rahul Mishra, a neighbor of the singer who lived on the 11th floor of the other wing in the building. Mishra, a friend of Udit Narayan, was rushed to Kokilaben Hospital but was declared dead due to heavy smoke inhalation. At the same time, one more individual was injured due to the dangerous incident.

However, the Gun Gun Guna singer expressed gratitude towards his fans, who sent good wishes and prayers for his well-being. Narayan said, "Aapki blessings thi ki aapka singer bhi bach gaya." (Your singer is safe due to your blessings.)

The fire caused significant panic among the residents, and emergency services rushed to the spot. Firefighters managed to bring the situation under control, but some flats were destroyed, leaving the residents in shock. Further investigations are currently underway.