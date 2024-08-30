We couldn't find any difference between Stree 2 actor Abhishek Banerjee and viral 'Land karade' paragliding video; Can you? WATCH

Abhishek Banerjee is currently reveling in the success of his recently released film, Stree 2, which stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. The movie has received stellar reviews from both fans and critics. Now, Banerjee has taken to social media to share a glimpse of his viral ‘land karade meme moment’ and we couldnt't find a difference between Jana's paragliding in Parallel Universe!

Taking to Instagram, Banerjee shared a video in which he can be seen enjoying paragliding but with a fun twist. Banerjee can be heard saying, "Kohra he Kohra hai, hawa me panchi ki taraha udd raha hu, charo taraf kohra he kohra hai, ekdum khula aasmaan hai, bohot majja aara hai. Bhaiya 100-500 aur lelo, aur upar chada do, hanji bhaiya..waha le chalo". (It’s foggy, just fog everywhere. I’m flying in the air like a bird, with fog all around and a completely open sky. It’s really great. Brother, take 100-500 more and take me higher, yes brother, take me there.)

Check out the video:

Fans were quick to react to the video. One person wrote, "Sharkata dikhai dia". One mentioned, "Jane bhaiii stree wala dialogue altu jalaltu". One wrote, "Bhai wo peeche se stree didi aa rhi hain, darna nahi hai". One wrote, "Sarkata jabse kaata hai alag hi power milgaya hai aapko". One wrote, "Aap comedy bahut aachhe karte ho". One wrote, "Peeche lagta hain sarkata par gya tha isliye character me ghus gye".

In a recent interview with News18's Showsha, Banerjee revealed that the massive success of Stree 2 led to a surge in offers for lead roles. He noted that prior to this, he had not received many offers, and those he did were often restrictive and low-budget.

However, in the past week alone, he has received three new offers and plans to review them carefully, marking a significant change in his career. The 39-year-old acknowledged the importance of commercial success to him and expressed genuine appreciation for it.

Reflecting on Stree 2's success, Abhishek observed that the film has become a major hit. As a sequel, it had already built a strong connection with the audience, making its impact challenging to predict. While he expected the film to be noteworthy, he was surprised by its phenomenal success, comparing it to the impact of a blockbuster like Godzilla.

