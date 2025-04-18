Ibrahim Ali Khan attends IPL match with Rasha Thadani days after denying dating rumors with Palak Tiwari; Veer Pahariya joins them: WATCH

Ibrahim Ali Khan, Rasha Thadani, and Veer Pahariya grabbed everyone’s attention as they attended the ongoing IPL match in Mumbai. The video of the trio leaving the cricket stadium has been ruling the internet. Notably, this comes days after Ibrahim quashed his dating rumors with Palak Tiwari.

On Thursday, April 17, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs. Mumbai Indians had their match in Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium. The IPL match stirred the internet not only for its nail-biting series but also because it witnessed the presence of all things Bollywood glam.

A video shared by the paparazzi on their Instagram handle showed Veer Pahariya, Rasha Thadani and Ibrahim Ali Khan exiting the stadium after attending the match. Before leaving, Veer quickly shook hands with the stationed paps before sitting in the car. The Azaad actress who was behind him obliged the paparazzi with a wave.

The video showcased the young starlet looking for Ibrahim and also calling him out once. Later, the Nadaaniyan actor also stepped inside the car with Veer and Rasha. The trio zoomed off while having a fun conversation with each other.

For the latest outing, Rasha turned heads in a chic white jacket paired with denim pants and carried a handbag alongside. Ibrahim kept it cool in a black shirt and bottom, while the Sky Force actor was seen in an olive shirt paired with matching pants.

On the other hand, Ibrahim was rumored to have been in a relationship with Palak Tiwari. Nonetheless, while speaking with Filmfare recently, the star kid addressed the speculations and clarified that the two are just good friends. He said, “She’s a good friend. Yeah, she’s sweet. That’s all."

Speaking of the work front, Ibrahim’s debut rom-com film Nadaaniyan was released last month in March, which featured Khushi Kapoor in the lead role. He will be next seen in Sarzameen, co-starring Kajol.

Rasha, on the other hand, entered the industry with Azaad, which featured Ajay Devgn and his nephew Aaman Devgan in the key roles. She is now said to be roped in for Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh 2.

