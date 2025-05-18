‘Who cast you for this?’: Gram Chikitsalay's Akansha Ranjan Kapoor recalls unexpected reaction of casting director reflecting on her show

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is currently basking under the massive appreciation she has been receiving for her light-hearted series, Gram Chikitsalay. The show featured her in the role of Dr. Gargi, which has turned out to be fans’ favorite ever since its release. Reflecting on the show’s success, the actress not only expressed happiness but also recalled a casting director's unexpected reaction to her casting in the show.

In a recent conversation with Mid-day, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor described the whirlwind the past week has been since the release of her web show, Gram Chikitsalay. While she was extremely nervous about the audience’s reception of her character, she is ‘pleasantly surprised’ by all the love.

She stated that the reaction has been good and is getting better every day. She also mentioned that people are making memes and talking about her character, which has stayed with her.

In addition to this, she went on to recall an unexpected reaction of a casting director to her selection for the character of a village girl. She said, "People are being able to [picture] me in this role. I bumped into a casting director who said, ‘Who cast you for this? I wouldn’t have even thought of you for such a role.’ So, I hope people can see me [in a new light].”

Akansha, who stepped into the industry with her 2020-released Guilty, is also grateful for the opportunities she has received so far. She also hoped for people to take a chance on her and ignore the social media algorithms and metrics.

The actress claimed that when she stepped into the industry, she wanted her work to speak for her. She admitted not wanting to get trapped in the social media popularity rat race. However, she also accepts that acting chops aren’t the only requirement anymore and that she is trying to keep up with the market demands.

Directed by Rahul Pandey, Gram Chikitsalay features Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Amol Prashar, Akash Makhija, and Garima Vikrant Singh in key roles. Deepak Kumar Mishra has produced the series, while the screenplay is penned by Vaibhav Suman and Shreya Srivastava. The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

