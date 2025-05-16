‘Bled, bruised, broke’: Pulkit Samrat calls it ‘soul surgery’ while reflecting on his sports-action drama and we’re already seated

Fukrey fame Pukit Samrat is all set to venture into the OTT sphere with his upcoming sports-action drama, Glory. He will be seen playing the role of a boxer for the first time. The actor who has been keeping his fans updated with the status of his project recently announced the shoot wrap-up with a special post.

Advertisement

On May 16, Pulkit Samrat posted a series of pictures with the team members of his upcoming sports-action drama film, Glory. The pictures captured joyous moments of him celebrating the shoot wrap of the first season of the show with the cast and crew by cutting cakes. The concluding image in the post was of a cake that had "Glory Season 1 Wrap" written on it.

He captioned the post with a long note that began by expressing, "GLORY wraps… but the fire doesn’t!! What started as a role became a ritual. I bled, bruised, broke, and somewhere between fists and fatigue, I found Ravi! This wasn’t a shoot. It was soul surgery!!"

Take a look

He further thanked the director of the show, Karan Anshuman, as he wrote, "thank you for throwing me into the fire and waiting till I rose.. @krnx Kanishk, your thrill for perfection is inspiring @kanishk.varma I’ve learned so much from you!! Karmanya, you shaped this beast with instinct and insanity @karmanya_66."

Advertisement

The Fukrey actor thanked dialogue writer Vaibhav Vishal, whose dialogues he called "punches." In addition to this, he also expressed his gratitude towards the team at Netflix for backing a story that "punches from the gut."

The long continued with his effusive praises on his co-stars Suvinder Vicky, Divyenndu, Kashmira Pardeshi and Jannat Zubair. The love of the actor for his action-drama can be ascertained from the fact that he went on to praise every member of the team.

On a concluding note, he showered love on his "beautiful wife," Kriti Kharbanda, who he revealed "held the ropes outside" while he was in the ring.

"You took every bruise I brought home and covered it with strength. You were my breath between rounds.. I love you!!," he wrote further, promising fans that he would meet them soon on Netflix.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash gear up for biggest clash with Dhamaal 4, Love & War and Toxic; Details