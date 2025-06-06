Who is Muzammil Ibrahim? Meet model-turned-actor who made controversial statements on dating Deepika Padukone and more

If you are someone who is up to date with internet trends, then we bet you must have seen Muzammil Ibrahim by now. It was because of his explosive interview about Deepika Padukone that has been grabbing eyeballs. Still wondering who this handsome hunk is? Then let us take you back to the 90s. Remember Rakhi Sawant’s Pardesiyaa music video? Well, her boss in the video was played by Muzammil. Now, before you hit YouTube to watch the video, let us give you all the other information.

Advertisement

How did Muzammil Ibrahim enter the glam world?

Muzammil Ibrahim was born in Srinagar on August 25, 1986. His first step towards the glam world was his win at the Gladrags Manhunt India pageant in 2003. He was only 17 then, and it made him the youngest winner in the contest’s history. After this, in 2004, his family moved from Srinagar to Mumbai due to the insurgency there.

The model-turned-actor was studying Mechanical Engineering at Delhi’s Jamia Millia University when he won the pageant. Shifting to Mumbai was a step closer to his dreams. After the Gladrags won, he became a popular name in the Indian modelling scene. He even appeared in several advertisements and fashion shows.

Muzammil Ibrahim’s work before bagging his debut film

The model rose to fame with his sharp screen presence and good looks after starring in a music video alongside Rakhi Sawant. As much as the diva gained popularity from the music video, Ibrahim, too, became the secret crush of many. The Pardesiyaa video, released in 2004 and made him a household name.

Advertisement

In the same year, he also featured in Lucky Ali’s famous music video, Kabhi Aisa Lagta Hai. This song remains among the favorites of many even today. These appearances contributed to Muzammil Ibrahim's recognition in the Indian entertainment industry during that period. 3 years after this, Muzammil bagged his debut film, Dhokha.

Which films & web shows did Muzammil Ibrahim star in?

After his debut in Dhokha, Ibrahim starred in Horn Ok Pleassss alongside Nana Patekar. This film was released in 2009. After this came Will You Marry Me? Which also starred Shreyas Talpade, Rajeev Khandelwal, Celina Jaitley, Mugdha Godse, along with Muzammil.

Then, in 2020, came Special Ops, a web series that became quite popular. The Neeraj Pandey directorial became a big hit.

Talking about his future projects, nothing has been officially announced yet. Fans will have to wait a little longer to see him on their screens. Till then, you can keep enjoying his old music videos.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Housefull 5 Twitter Review: Planning to watch Akshay Kumar's comedy thriller? Read 9 tweets to know if it’s worth your time