Want to know Aamir Khan’s quality ‘rarer than rarity’? Sitaare Zameen Par director reveals with BTS PICS ft. Genelia Deshmukh

The trailer of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par was dropped on Tuesday (May 13) amid much anticipation. While fans are already praising the story plot and the world of ‘Sitaare’ introduced by the makers, director R.S. Prasanna posted BTS pictures from the movie sets revealing Khan’s quality ‘rarer than rarity.’

On May 14, Sitaare Zameen Par director R.S. Prasanna took to his Instagram handle and posted a series of unseen BTS pictures from the movie sets. In the first picture, he is seen discussing a scene with Aamir Khan, followed by a couple more pictures from the sets as they were joyously seen interacting with each other. The last picture also featured Genelia Deshmukh along with other team members.

The post was captioned, "Thank you Aamir Sir for everything. Sach aur Saahas hai Jiske Manme Anth me Jeet Usiki Rahe Those who have honesty and bravery in their hearts May the Victory be to them!"

He continued by writing, "From seeing you on the big screen in Lagaan, crying buckets and marveling at Taare Zameen Par, picking up my jaw from the floor when the daughter wins over the ageing father in Dangal...To actually sitting next to you...the love, admiration and respect has only grown thousand fold. "

"Thanks for being you. It is rare enough to have self belief. But you have one exceptional quality rarer than that rarity. Your belief in another person. You constantly put your faith in people and make them grow every single day. When you succeed, good cinema wins, and filmmakers get a huge boost in confidence and hope.

Love you AK Sir You are a GEM," he wrote on a concluding note.

Directed by R.S. Prasanna, Sitaare Zameen Par features Genelia Deshmukh and Aamir Khan in the lead roles. It is set to introduce 10 new faces in the industry, including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

Written by Divy Nidhi Sharma and produced by Aamir Khan, Aparna Purohit, and Ravi Bhagchandka, it is set to release in theaters next month on June 20, 2025.

