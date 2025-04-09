NJZ vs ADOR: Court to hold private hearing on April 9 over group's objection to injunction blocking independent activities

The protracted legal dispute between K-pop sensation NewJeans and their managing agency, ADOR, has reached a critical juncture. Today, on April 9, 2025, the Seoul Central District Court's Civil Division 50, under the stewardship of Chief Judge Kim Sang Hoon, will convene a private hearing to deliberate on the group's formal objection to a previously imposed injunction that restricts them from engaging in independent entertainment endeavors.

Advertisement

The discord between NewJeans, comprising members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein, and ADOR surfaced in late 2024. The group alleged instances of mistreatment and a fundamental breakdown of trust with the agency. Central to their grievances was the dismissal of Min Hee Jin, the former CEO of ADOR and a key figure in the group's formation and artistic direction. The members contended that Min's removal was unjust and indicative of broader managerial issues within ADOR.

In November 2024, expressing dissatisfaction with ADOR's management, NewJeans announced their intention to terminate their exclusive contracts and rebranded themselves as NJZ. This move was accompanied by efforts to establish autonomy, including the creation of independent social media channels and the pursuit of separate promotional activities.

In response to NewJeans' actions, ADOR sought legal intervention to maintain its contractual hold over the group. On March 21, 2025, the Seoul Central District Court ruled in favor of ADOR, issuing an injunction that prohibited the members from undertaking any entertainment or advertising engagements without the agency's explicit consent. The court underscored that unilateral termination of the contract by the group could inflict significant harm on ADOR's operational stability and reputation.

Advertisement

Challenging the court's decision, NewJeans promptly filed an objection, arguing that the ruling failed to adequately consider the complete erosion of trust between the parties. They emphasized that the relationship with ADOR had deteriorated to an irreparable extent, rendering continued collaboration untenable.

Amid these legal proceedings, the group continued to assert their independence. On March 23, 2025, during a headline performance at ComplexCon in Hong Kong, they introduced a new track titled Pit Stop and publicly announced a hiatus from all activities. This declaration was framed as a strategic pause aimed at regrouping and safeguarding their artistic integrity.

The April 9 hearing is a pivotal moment in this ongoing saga. Conduct behind closed doors, the session will provide a platform for both NewJeans and ADOR to present their arguments regarding the objection to the injunction. The outcome will hold major implications for the group's future endeavors and their quest for autonomy within the entertainment industry.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, fans have exhibited polarized reactions, with some advocating for NewJeans' independence and others urging reconciliation with ADOR. Notably, certain fan groups have organized protests, emphasizing the importance of respecting contractual obligations and seeking amicable resolutions. As public await the court's decision on the objection, the future trajectory of NewJeans remains uncertain. The resolution of this dispute will not only determine the group's operational autonomy but may also influence contractual norms and artist management practices within the K-pop industry at large.

ALSO READ: NewJeans vs ADOR: Why did NJZ change its name post injunction defeat? All we know about possible HYBE return